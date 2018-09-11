Bob Dylan to Open Renovated Met Philadelphia

Live Nation and developer Eric Blumenfeld announced today that Bob Dylan will be the first act to perform at the renovated Met Philadelphia on Dec. 3.

The 110-year-old venue, which has undergone a $56 million renovation, will also host concerts from Weezer (Dec. 12), Ween (Dec. 14), Lindsey Stirling (Dec. 18), Charlie Wilson (Dec. 22), PnB Rock (Dec. 28), and Philadelphia native Kurt Vile and the Violators (Dec. 29). “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver will appear on Dec. 30 and a special New Year’s Eve show will take place the following night.

“We are thrilled to offer an eclectic series of opening shows that will truly offer something for everyone at The Met,” added Geoffrey Gordon, Regional President Live Nation Philadelphia. “We are grateful to the many artists who are just as excited as we are for The Met and want to be a part of our inaugural season. We would also like to thank our many great partners who helped make The Met’s restoration possible.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 14 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, except for Ween which will go on sale on Friday, September 14 at 10 a.m., and PnB Rock which will go on sale at a date to be determined.