Bob Dylan Album, ‘Live 1962-1966: Rare Performances,’ Due This Month

Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings today announced that it will release a new compilation of Bob Dylan recordings, “Live 1962 – 1966: Rare Performances from The Copyright Collections,” on July 27, digitally and on CD.

Most of the performances on the album have been previously available only on the extremely limited edition “50th Anniversary / Copyright Extension” albums, three highly-collectible compilations of rare early Dylan recordings released in 2012, 2013 and 2014 in order to prevent the recordings from becoming public domain; the relevant copyright laws have since been changed.

The album features recordings from the artist’s coffeehouse era (Gerde’s Folk City, 1962), his 1963 breakout concerts at New York’s Town Hall and Carnegie Hall, a duet with Joan Baez from the historic March on Washington (August 28, 1963), performances from his European and world tours of 1965 and 1966 (backed by members of The Band), selections from the 1964 and 1965 Newport Folk Festivals and more.

Bob Dylan is slated to perform at the Fuji Rock Festival on July 29 and will be touring Asia and Australia this summer. https://www.bobdylan.com/on-tour/

Live 1962 – 1966: Rare Performances from The Copyright Collections

Disc 1

Blowin’ In The Wind – April 16, 1962 – Gerde’s Folk City, New York City, New York Corrina, Corrina – April 16, 1962 – Gerde’s Folk City, New York City, New York John Brown – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York Bob Dylan’s Dream – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York Seven Curses – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York Boots of Spanish Leather – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York Masters of War – October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll – October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York When The Ship Comes In – August 28, 1963 – March on Washington, Washington, D.C. The Times They Are A-Changin’ – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England Girl From The North Country – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England Mr. Tambourine Man – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England It Ain’t Me, Babe – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England To Ramona – July 26, 1964 – Newport Folk Festival, Freebody Park, Newport, Rhode Island Chimes of Freedom – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England

Tracks 1-16:

Bob Dylan – vocal, guitar, harmonica

Joan Baez – background vocal [track 10]

Disc 2

One Too Many Mornings – June 1, 1965 – BBC Studios, London, England It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) – April 30, 1965 – The Oval, City Hall, Sheffield, England Love Minus Zero/No Limit – May 1, 1965 – The Odeon, Liverpool, England Gates of Eden – May 7, 1965 – Free Trade Hall, Manchester, England It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue – May 1, 1965 – The Odeon, Liverpool, England She Belongs to Me – May 10, 1965 – Royal Albert Hall, London, England Maggie’s Farm – September 3, 1965 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, California It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train to Cry – July 25, 1965 – Newport Folk Festival, Freebody Park, Newport, Rhode Island Desolation Row – April 13, 1966 – TCN 9 TV, Sydney, Australia Baby, Let Me Follow You Down – May 11, 1966 – Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – May 11, 1966 – Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales Ballad of a Thin Man – May 20, 1966 – ABC Theatre, Edinburgh, Scotland Visions of Johanna – May 6, 1966 – ABC Theatre, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Tracks 1-6:

Bob Dylan – vocal, guitar, harmonica

Track 7:

Bob Dylan – vocal, guitar, harmonica

Robbie Robertson – guitar

Al Kooper – organ

Harvey Brooks – bass

Levon Helm – drums

Track 8:

Bob Dylan – vocal, guitar

Michael Bloomfield – guitar

Barry Goldberg – organ

Al Kooper – bass

Sam Lay – drums

Tracks 9, 13:

Bob Dylan – vocal, guitar, harmonica

Richard Manuel – piano

Tracks 10-12:

Bob Dylan – vocal, guitar, piano (on Track 12)

Robbie Robertson – guitar

Garth Hudson – organ

Richard Manuel – piano (does not appear on Track 12)

Rick Danko – bass

Mickey Jones – drums