Bob Dylan Album, ‘Live 1962-1966: Rare Performances,’ Due This Month

Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings today announced that it will release a new compilation of Bob Dylan recordings, “Live 1962 – 1966: Rare Performances from The Copyright Collections,” on July 27, digitally and on CD.
Most of the performances on the album have been previously available only on the extremely limited edition “50th Anniversary / Copyright Extension” albums, three highly-collectible compilations of rare early Dylan recordings released in 2012, 2013 and 2014 in order to prevent the recordings from becoming public domain; the relevant copyright laws have since been changed.
The album features recordings from the artist’s coffeehouse era (Gerde’s Folk City, 1962), his 1963 breakout concerts at New York’s Town Hall and Carnegie Hall, a duet with Joan Baez from the historic March on Washington (August 28, 1963), performances from his European and world tours of 1965 and 1966 (backed by members of The Band), selections from the 1964 and 1965 Newport Folk Festivals and more.
Bob Dylan is slated to perform at the Fuji Rock Festival on July 29 and will be touring Asia and Australia this summer. https://www.bobdylan.com/on-tour/
Live 1962 – 1966: Rare Performances from The Copyright Collections
Disc 1
- Blowin’ In The Wind – April 16, 1962 – Gerde’s Folk City, New York City, New York
- Corrina, Corrina – April 16, 1962 – Gerde’s Folk City, New York City, New York
- John Brown – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York
- Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York
- Bob Dylan’s Dream – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York
- Seven Curses – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York
- Boots of Spanish Leather – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York
- Masters of War – October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York
- The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll – October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York
- When The Ship Comes In – August 28, 1963 – March on Washington, Washington, D.C.
- The Times They Are A-Changin’ – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England
- Girl From The North Country – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England
- Mr. Tambourine Man – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England
- It Ain’t Me, Babe – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England
- To Ramona – July 26, 1964 – Newport Folk Festival, Freebody Park, Newport, Rhode Island
- Chimes of Freedom – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England
Tracks 1-16:
Bob Dylan – vocal, guitar, harmonica
Joan Baez – background vocal [track 10]
Disc 2
- One Too Many Mornings – June 1, 1965 – BBC Studios, London, England
- It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) – April 30, 1965 – The Oval, City Hall, Sheffield, England
- Love Minus Zero/No Limit – May 1, 1965 – The Odeon, Liverpool, England
- Gates of Eden – May 7, 1965 – Free Trade Hall, Manchester, England
- It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue – May 1, 1965 – The Odeon, Liverpool, England
- She Belongs to Me – May 10, 1965 – Royal Albert Hall, London, England
- Maggie’s Farm – September 3, 1965 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, California
- It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train to Cry – July 25, 1965 – Newport Folk Festival, Freebody Park, Newport, Rhode Island
- Desolation Row – April 13, 1966 – TCN 9 TV, Sydney, Australia
- Baby, Let Me Follow You Down – May 11, 1966 – Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales
- I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – May 11, 1966 – Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales
- Ballad of a Thin Man – May 20, 1966 – ABC Theatre, Edinburgh, Scotland
- Visions of Johanna – May 6, 1966 – ABC Theatre, Belfast, Northern Ireland
Tracks 1-6:
Bob Dylan – vocal, guitar, harmonica
Track 7:
Bob Dylan – vocal, guitar, harmonica
Robbie Robertson – guitar
Al Kooper – organ
Harvey Brooks – bass
Levon Helm – drums
Track 8:
Bob Dylan – vocal, guitar
Michael Bloomfield – guitar
Barry Goldberg – organ
Al Kooper – bass
Sam Lay – drums
Tracks 9, 13:
Bob Dylan – vocal, guitar, harmonica
Richard Manuel – piano
Tracks 10-12:
Bob Dylan – vocal, guitar, piano (on Track 12)
Robbie Robertson – guitar
Garth Hudson – organ
Richard Manuel – piano (does not appear on Track 12)
Rick Danko – bass
Mickey Jones – drums