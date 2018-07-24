BMI Names Alex Florex SVP, Creative

The Los Angeles-based executive arrives from BMG.

Variety Staff

Alex Flores
BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.) has named Alex Flores senior VP, Creative. The Los Angeles-based Flores arrives from BMG where she was most recently SVP of Marketing for North America. She’ll report to Mike Steinberg, executive VP, Creative & Licensing. Her start date is August 6.

Flores will be tasked with overseeing the Creative teams across six BMI offices — New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, London and San Juan — and devising retention strategies for BMI, the performance rights organization which represents 13 million musical works owned by more than 800,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers.

Said Steinberg of Flores: “She brings a wealth of experience across multiple industries that will greatly benefit BMI’s current and future songwriters and composers. I look forward to seeing her lead our Creative team to build upon BMI’s unparalleled roster of established and developing talent and our tremendous success in fostering career-defining opportunities for the music creators we represent.”

Flores’ previous experience at involved U.S. Synch Marketing at BMG and placement of BMG works in films TV and soundtracks. She had also worked at Walt Disney Studios, Universal Pictures and Univision Music Group.

BMI, like ASCAP, is a not-for-profit organization that negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public.

