‘Black Panther,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ Lead 2018 Hollywood Music in Media Awards Nominees

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards, recognizing music in film, TV, video games, commercials, and trailers, today announced nominees for its 2018 edition. Among the nominates films are Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Quincy,” and more.

The ceremony will feature presentations, performances, and a special achievement award. Past honorees include Diane Warren, Smokey Robinson, and Glen Campbell.

HMMA nominations are selected by an advisory board and selection committee which includes journalists, music executives, music-media industry professionals comprised of select members of the Society of Composers and Lyricists, The Television Academy, the AMPAS Music Branch, NARAS, and performing rights organizations.

The awards will be held at the Avalon Hollywood on Wednesday, Nov. 14. A portion of proceeds benefit Education Through Music – Los Angeles.

A list of the visual media nominees are below:

Original Score – Feature Film

Alexandre Desplat – “The Sisters Brothers” (Annapurna)

Carter Burwell – “The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs” (Netflix)

Hans Zimmer – “Widows” (Twentieth Century Fox)

Justin Hurwitz – “First Man” (Universal)

Kris Bowers – “Green Book” (Universal)

Max Richter – “Mary Queen Of Scots” (Focus Features)

Nicholas Britell – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna)

Teddy Shapiro – “Destroyer” (Annapurna)

Terence Blanchard – “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

Original Score – Scifi/Fantasy/Horror Film

Alan Silvestri – “Ready Player One” (Warner Bros.)

Christophe Beck – “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (Walt Disney)

Ludwig Goransson – “Black Panther” (Walt Disney)

Marc Shaiman – “Mary Poppins Returns” (Walt Disney)

Marco Beltrami – “A Quiet Place” (Paramount)

Tyler Bates – “Deadpool 2” (Twentieth Century Fox)

Original Score – Animated Film

Alexandre Desplat – “Isle Of Dogs” (Fox Searchlight)

Bruno Coulais – “White Fang” (Netflix)

Chris Bacon – “Sherlock Gnomes” (Paramount)

Heitor Pereira – “Smallfoot” (Warner Bros.)

Henry Jackman – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Walt Disney)

Michael Giacchino – “Incredibles 2” (Walt Disney)

Original Score – Documentary

Cyrille Aufort – “March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step” (Canal +)

Daniel Pemberton, Simon Ashdown, Will Slater – “One Strange Rock” (National Geographic)

Jonathan Kirkscey – “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (Focus Features)

Marco Beltrami – “Free Solo” (National Geographic)

Miriam Cutler – “RBG” (Cnn)

Patrick Jonsson – “On Her Shoulders” (Oscilloscope)

Original Song – Feature Film

“Animal Sauvage” from “The Equalizer 2” (Columbia Pictures) Written by Gertjan Mulder, Performed by Brainpower, Pharoahe Monch, Pitcho Womba Konga and Stix.

“For You (Fifty Shades Freed)” from “Fifty Shades Freed” (Universal) Written by Andrew Watt, Ali Payami, Ali Tamposi. Performed by Liam Payne & Rita Ora.

“Girl In The Movies” from “Dumplin'” (Netflix) Written by Dolly Parton and Linda Perry. Performed by Dolly Parton.

“Living In The Moment” from “Book Club” (Paramount) Written by Carole Bayer Sager, Jay Landers, Walter Afanasieff. Performed by Katharine Mcphee.

“Revelation” from “Boy Erased” (Focus Features) Written by Leland, Troye Sivan & Jónsi. Performed by Troye Sivan & Jónsi.

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” (Warner Bros.) Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

“We Won’t Give” from “The Hate U Give” (Twentieth Century Fox) Written and performed by Arlissa.

Original Song – Documentary

“Gravity” from “Free Solo” (National Geographic) Written by Tim Mcgraw and Lori Mckenna. Performed by Tim McGraw.

“I’ll Fight” from “RBG” (Cnn) Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Jennifer Hudson.

“Keep Reachin'” from “Quincy” (Netflix) Witten By Quincy Jones, Mark Ronson, Yebba Smith. Performed by Mark Ronsen and Chaka Khan.

“Song For The Untitled” from “Yo Galgo” (Skinny Dog Films) Written by Rickie Lee Kroell and Arturo Cardelús. Performed by Rickie Lee Kroell.

“These Are The Words” from “Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word” (Focus Features) Written by Patti Smith & Tony Shanahan. Performed by Patti Smith.

Original Song – Animated Film

“Finally Free” from “Smallfoot” (Warner Bros.) Written and performed by Niall Horan.

“Good Day” from “Early Man” (Lionsgate) Written and performed by New Hope Club.

“I Promise You” from “Peter Rabbit” (Columbia Pictures) Written by Ezra Koenig, Performed by James Corden.

“Stronger Than I Ever Was” from “Sherlock Gnomes” (Paramount) Written by Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Performed by Mary J. Blige.

Original Song – Sci-fi, Fantasy, Horror Film

“All The Stars” from “Black Panther” (Walt Disney) Written by Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Sounwave, and Al Shux. Performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

“Ashes” from “Deadpool 2” (Twentieth Century Fox) Written by Petey Martin, Jordan Smith and Tedd T. Performed by Celine Dion.

“Fall On Me” from “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” (Walt Disney) Written by Ian Axel, Chad Vaccarino, Matteo Bocelli, Fortunato Zampaglione And Chad Vaccarino. Performed by Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli.

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” (Walt Disney) Written by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman. Performed by Cast.

“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from “Mary Poppins Returns” (Walt Disney) Written by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman. Performed by Cast.

Music Documentary/Special Program

“Quincy” (Netflix)

“Rapture” (Netflix)

“Goodnight Brooklyn – The Story Of Death By Audio” (Amazon)

“Grace Jones – Bloodlight And Bami” (Kino Lorber)

Original Score – Tv Show/Limited Series

Daniel Pemberton – “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Mark Isham, Cindy O’Connor, Michael D. Simon – “Once Upon A Time” (ABC)

Nicholas Britell – Succession (HBO)

Nico Muhly – “Howard’s End” (Starz!)

Ramin Djawadi – “Westworld” (HBO)

Thomas Newman, Chris Westlake – “Castle Rock” (Hulu)

Outstanding Music Supervision – Film

Becky Bentham – “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (Universal)

Dave Jordan – “Black Panther” (Walt Disney)

Gabe Hilfer – “Tag” (Warner Bros.)

John Houlihan – “Deadpool 2” (Twentieth Century Fox)

Julianne Jordan & Julia Michaels – “A Star Is Born” (Warner Bros.)

Lynn Fainchtein – “Roma” (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Supervision – Television

Bruce Gilbert – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Charles Scott IV – “Castle Rock” (Hulu)

Chris Swanson – “Wild Wild Country” (Netflix)

Jen Ross – “Power” (Starz!)

Morgan Rhodes – “Dear White People” (Netflix)

Season Kent – “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Soundtrack Album

“A Star Is Born” (Interscope Records)

“Black Panther” (Interscope Records)

“Deadpool 2” (Columbia Records)

“Fifty Shades Darker” (Republic Records)

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (Polydor Records)