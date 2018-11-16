‘Black Panther,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ Shine at HMMAs

“Black Panther” took home three prizes at the 9th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards, clawing past “A Star is Born,” with two wins. Songwriter Diane Warren was the only individual to nab multiple honors, while Germany’s Max Richter earned the best original score trophy for his contemporary take on the 16th century with “Mary Queen of Scots.”

Director Josie Rourke “made a beautiful film, which is a gift for any composer,” said the London-based Richter, who was among those in attendance at the Avalon Theater ceremony Wednesday night, having flown in for “Mary’s” premiere at AFI Fest.

“Panther” composer Ludwig Göransson’s original score also won in the sci-fi, fantasy, horror category. Likewise, “Panther’s” “All the Stars” won for original song in that genre, with co-writer Sounwave on hand to pick up the trophy. With songs by Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, SZA, The Weeknd and Khalid, “Panther’s” third win was for original soundtrack (beating “A Star Is Born” and “Fifty Shades Freed,” among others).

“A Star Is Born” shone in the original drama song category with “Shallow,” performed in the film by co-writer Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The piece was dueted on the HMMA stage by “American Idol” contestant Alpha Rev Casey McPherson and partner Effie Passero in a performance that brought down the house.

A live set by Tyler Bates ― a nominee for “Deadpool 2” who performed his cover of that film’s “Tomorrow” ― and another by “Idol” aspirant Marisa Corvo were executed flawlessly in an evening that had its share of technical difficulties. In presenting the documentary award to Netflix’s “Quincy,” presenter Robert Kraft at one point began volunteering stage directions from the podium only to be interrupted by random interjections from “the voice of god.” But the audience, partaking of dinner and drinks during the show, was loose enough to laugh off the mishaps.

Warren added two more statuettes to her very full mantle, with “To Get Here,” performed by Willie Nelson in A24’s “The Last Movie Star,” and “I’ll Fight,” performed by Jennifer Hudson in CNN’s documentary “RBG.” Warren dedicated her win to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “hoping those ribs heal soon!,” then extended her good wishes “to all the firefighters who are fighting so hard.”

On the red carpet preceding the show, composer Marco Beltrami, nominated for “A Quiet Place” and “Free Solo,” said he’d been evacuated from Malibu and learned earlier in the day that his property, including his recording studio, had been spared by the flames.

Justin Hurwitz used his red carpet time to talk about the challenges of “The First Man,” a different kind of score for the “La La Land” Oscar-winner.

“I had never used electronic stuff, and I had to learn,” he explained. New to his toybox: a Moog 3C. “I didn’t know anything about synths,” said the pianist, who also took up the theremin, an otherworldly instrument popularized in chillers and sci-fi films of the ’50s. “We used it for the space scenes, but it’s in a lot of the interior cues, sometimes mixed very low.” Hurwitz has taken a liking to the instrument. “I still turn it on once a week and play. I wouldn’t mind getting really good at it!”

The HMMAs honor internationally produced music in film, TV, video games, commercials and trailers released between Oct. 1 of the prior year and Dec. 31 of the current year. A list of the visual media winners follows below:

Original Score – Feature Film

Alexandre Desplat – “The Sisters Brothers” (Annapurna)

Carter Burwell – “The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs” (Netflix)

Hans Zimmer – “Widows” (Twentieth Century Fox)

Justin Hurwitz – “First Man” (Universal)

Kris Bowers – “Green Book” (Universal)

Max Richter – “Mary Queen Of Scots” (Focus Features) (WINNER)

Nicholas Britell – “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna)

Teddy Shapiro – “Destroyer” (Annapurna)

Terence Blanchard – “BlacKkKlansman” (Focus Features)

Original Score – Scifi/Fantasy/Horror Film

Alan Silvestri – “Ready Player One” (Warner Bros.)

Christophe Beck – “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (Walt Disney)

Ludwig Goransson – “Black Panther” (Walt Disney) (WINNER)

Marc Shaiman – “Mary Poppins Returns” (Walt Disney)

Marco Beltrami – “A Quiet Place” (Paramount)

Tyler Bates – “Deadpool 2” (Twentieth Century Fox)

Original Score – Animated Film

Alexandre Desplat – “Isle Of Dogs” (Fox Searchlight) (WINNER)

Bruno Coulais – “White Fang” (Netflix)

Chris Bacon – “Sherlock Gnomes” (Paramount)

Heitor Pereira – “Smallfoot” (Warner Bros.)

Henry Jackman – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Walt Disney)

Michael Giacchino – “Incredibles 2” (Walt Disney)

Original Score – Documentary

Cyrille Aufort – “March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step” (Canal +) (WINNER)

Daniel Pemberton, Simon Ashdown, Will Slater – “One Strange Rock” (National Geographic)

Jonathan Kirkscey – “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (Focus Features)

Marco Beltrami – “Free Solo” (National Geographic)

Miriam Cutler – “RBG” (Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media)

Patrick Jonsson – “On Her Shoulders” (Oscilloscope)

Original Song – Feature Film

“Animal Sauvage” from “The Equalizer 2” (Columbia Pictures) Written by Gertjan Mulder, Performed by Brainpower, Pharoahe Monch, Pitcho Womba Konga and Stix.

“For You (Fifty Shades Freed)” from “Fifty Shades Freed” (Universal) Written by Andrew Watt, Ali Payami, Ali Tamposi. Performed by Liam Payne & Rita Ora.

“Girl In The Movies” from “Dumplin’” (Netflix) Written by Dolly Parton and Linda Perry. Performed by Dolly Parton.

“Living In The Moment” from “Book Club” (Paramount) Written by Carole Bayer Sager, Jay Landers, Walter Afanasieff. Performed by Katharine Mcphee.

“Revelation” from “Boy Erased” (Focus Features) Written by Leland, Troye Sivan & Jónsi. Performed by Troye Sivan & Jónsi.

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” (Warner Bros.) Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. (WINNER)

“We Won’t Move” from “The Hate U Give” (Twentieth Century Fox) Written and performed by Arlissa.

Original Song – Documentary

“Gravity” from “Free Solo” (National Geographic) Written by Tim Mcgraw and Lori Mckenna. Performed by Tim McGraw.

“I’ll Fight” from “RBG” (Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media) Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Jennifer Hudson. (WINNER)

“Keep Reachin’” from “Quincy” (Netflix) Witten By Quincy Jones, Mark Ronson, Yebba Smith. Performed by Mark Ronsen and Chaka Khan.

“Song For The Untitled” from “Yo Galgo” (Skinny Dog Films) Written by Rickie Lee Kroell and Arturo Cardelús. Performed by Rickie Lee Kroell.

“These Are The Words” from “Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word” (Focus Features) Written by Patti Smith & Tony Shanahan. Performed by Patti Smith.

Original Song – Animated Film

“Finally Free” from “Smallfoot” (Warner Bros.) Written and performed by Niall Horan.

“Good Day” from “Early Man” (Lionsgate) Written and performed by New Hope Club.

“I Promise You” from “Peter Rabbit” (Columbia Pictures) Written by Ezra Koenig, Performed by James Corden.

“Stronger Than I Ever Was” from “Sherlock Gnomes” (Paramount) Written by Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Performed by Mary J. Blige. (WINNER)

Original Song – Sci-fi, Fantasy, Horror Film

“All The Stars” from “Black Panther” (Walt Disney) Written by Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Sounwave, and Al Shux. Performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA. (WINNER)

“Ashes” from “Deadpool 2” (Twentieth Century Fox) Written by Petey Martin, Jordan Smith and Tedd T. Performed by Celine Dion.

“Fall On Me” from “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” (Walt Disney) Written by Ian Axel, Chad Vaccarino, Matteo Bocelli, Fortunato Zampaglione And Chad Vaccarino. Performed by Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli.

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” (Walt Disney) Written by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman. Performed by Cast.

“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from “Mary Poppins Returns” (Walt Disney) Written by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman. Performed by Cast.

Original Song – Independent Film

“Hearts Beat Loud” from HEARTS BEAT LOUD (Stage 6 Films) Written by Keegan DeWitt. Performed by Kiersey Clemons

“Home Free” from LITTLE PINK HOUSE (Film Mode Entertainment) Written and performed by David Crosby

“Requiem For a Private War” from A PRIVATE WAR (Aviron Pictures) Written and performed by Annie Lennox

“Sway Lake” from SONG OF SWAY LAKE (The Orchard) Written by Ethan Gold. Performed by John Grant

“To Get Here” from THE LAST MOVIE STAR (A24) Written by Diane Warren, performed by Willie Nelson (WINNER)

Music Documentary/Special Program

“Quincy” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Rapture” (Netflix)

“Goodnight Brooklyn – The Story Of Death By Audio” (Amazon)

“Grace Jones – Bloodlight And Bami” (Kino Lorber)

Original Score – Tv Show/Limited Series

Daniel Pemberton – “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Mark Isham, Cindy O’Connor, Michael D. Simon – “Once Upon A Time” (ABC)

Nicholas Britell – Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

Nico Muhly – “Howards End” (Starz)

Ramin Djawadi – “Westworld” (HBO)

Thomas Newman, Chris Westlake – “Castle Rock” (Hulu)

Outstanding Music Supervision – Film

Becky Bentham – “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (Universal)

Dave Jordan – “Black Panther” (Walt Disney)

Gabe Hilfer – “Tag” (Warner Bros.)

John Houlihan – “Deadpool 2” (Twentieth Century Fox)

Julianne Jordan & Julia Michaels – “A Star Is Born” (Warner Bros.) (WINNER)

Lynn Fainchtein – “Roma” (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Supervision – Television

Bruce Gilbert – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Charles Scott IV – “Castle Rock” (Hulu)

Chris Swanson – “Wild Wild Country” (Netflix)

Jen Ross – “Power” (Starz) (WINNER)

Morgan Rhodes – “Dear White People” (Netflix)

Season Kent – “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Main Title Theme – Television Show/Limited Series

Carlos Rafael Rivera – GODLESS (Netflix) (WINNER)

Jeff Beal – THE PUTIN INTERVIEWS (Showtime)

Jeff Cardoni – THE KOMINSKY METHOD (Netflix)

Jeff Russo – ALTERED CARBON (Netflix)

Mychael Danna – THE LAST TYCOON (Amazon)

Nico Muhly – HOWARDS END (Starz)

Soundtrack Album

“A Star Is Born” (Interscope Records)

“Black Panther” (Interscope Records) (WINNER)

“Deadpool 2” (Columbia Records)

“Fifty Shades Darker” (Republic Records)

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (Polydor Records)