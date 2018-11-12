You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bjork to Premiere ‘Cornucopia,’ New Concert Production, at the Shed in New York

CREDIT: Warren Du Preez & Nick Thornton Jones

Bjork and the Shed announced today that the singer will premiere “Cornucopia,” a new concert production, at the venue in spring of 2019. The show will be part of the inaugural season of the new arts venue, which is located in New York’s Hudson Yards neighborhood and scheduled to open in the spring, and will be held in its largest space, the McCourt.

“I am very excited to announce that I will be part of the Shed’s opening season in Manhattan next spring,” Bjork said in a statement. “This winter I will prepare my most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.”

“This is Bjork’s first-ever production created with theatrical collaborators,” said Alex Poots, the Shed’s artistic director and CEO. “We are honored and excited to be producing this new work at The Shed.”

The music Bjork will be performing at “Cornucopia,” and whether she will be premiering a new album, was unclear at press time — a rep said details will be announced in the coming weeks. However, the announcement did say that Viibra, a seven-piece female Icelandic flute ensemble including Melkorka Ólafsdóttir, Áshildur Haraldsdóttir, Berglind María Tómasdóttir, Steinunn Vala Pálsdóttir, Björg Brjánsdóttir, Þuríður Jónsdóttir, and Emilía Rós Sigfúsdóttir, with Katie Buckley (harp), Manu Delago, (percussion) and Bergur Þórisson (electronics), will join Björk on stage for her performances at The Shed.

Media artist Tobias Gremmler will create the digital visual design in an environment created by stage designer Chloe Lamford. The creative team for “Cornucopia” also includes Margrét Bjarnadóttir, choreography; Bruno Poet, lighting design; Iris Van Herpen, costume design; Gareth Fry, sound design; John Gale, sound engineering; and the artist James Merry.

Further details and on-sale dates for tickets will be announced later this year.

 

