Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Speaks: ‘Before We Had the Worst Luck, We Had the Best Luck’

The Fyre Festival was a disaster on such an epochal scale that it’s become an adjective for abject failure: The heavily hyped “luxury concert” — taking place in April of last year on a small island in the Bahamas and scheduled to feature Blink-182, Migos and Disclosure — collapsed before it had even started. Far from the luxury accommodations and celebrity-chef-prepared meals promised by its producers — entrepreneur Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule — concertgoers were met with flimsy tents, boxed lunches, near-total disorganization and long waits for flights to return to the mainland.

Just two days after McFarland, who pleaded guilty to two counts wire fraud in March, was arrested for running a fraudulent ticket-selling operation while he was out on bail, a docuseries on the event has been announced. Premiering on Hulu in 2019, the series is a collaboration between The Cinemart, Billboard, Hulu and Mic and will tell the story of the failed festival, including an exclusive interview with McFarland. According to the announcement, it’s an “eight-hour tell-all interview took place prior to his most recent arrest,” in which he “dives into his entire life throughout the interview, all the way up to his sentencing.”

“Before we had the worst luck, we had the best luck,” McFarland says in an excerpt from interview published today. “So many things had to go right to make Fyre this big of a failure.”

The docuseries will also feature interviews from Bahamian locals, festivalgoers, vendors and investors, as well as never-before-seen footage of the festival and leaked documents.

The Cinemart is leading production with directors Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason and executive producer Michael Gasparro. John Amato and Dana Miller are executive producing for Billboard, while Angela Freedman and Sharmi Ghandi are EPing for Mic.

McFarland is scheduled to be sentenced on his original charges next week.