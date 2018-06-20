You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Compares Donald Trump to ‘F—ing Acid Gone Bad’

Ramin Setoodeh

Billie Joe Armstrong
CREDIT: ELVIS GONZALEZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong got political at a small concert at Cannes Lions on Wednesday night.

Armstrong performed a set of about a dozen songs at a private party hosted by Live Nation atop a chateau in the South of France for the annual advertising conference. He improvised friendly chatter between songs, telling the story of how he met his wife. He introduced his son Joey, who twirled the drums onstage. And then Armstrong got to a performance of “American Idiot,” from Green Day’s 2004 album inspired by the Iraq War.

“Back then, if I look at a collage of one of those songs, it’s become real life,” Armstrong said. “Without getting too political, it’s important we look out for each other and show compassion.” He said that in the United States, his neighbor was Mexico, alluding to the Donald Trump administration’s practice of separating immigrant families at the border.

“I f—ing hate Donald Trump so much,” he whispered into the microphone. “I used to scream I hated George Bush. This one is a little different. This one is bad, it’s like acid gone bad. F—ing LSD and the American Right, man.”

Armstrong’s set included a cover from Ramones and the best hits from “Dookie.” He closed with “Time of My Life,” which was met with ecstatic applause.

  • Billie Joe Armstrong

    Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Compares Donald Trump to 'F---ing Acid Gone Bad'

  • XXXTentacion

    Should Fans Feel Guilty About Listening to Alleged Abusers Like XXXTentacion?

  • Cardi B iHeart Radio Music Awards

    Cardi B Talks 'Madman' Donald Trump, Her 'Lit' Baby Shower and More

  • Jamie Bell Bernie Taupin

    Jamie Bell in Talks to Play Bernie Taupin in Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Aki Kaneko

    Oak View Group Names Aki Kaneko VP of Sales & Sponsorships

  • SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

    Bruce Springsteen Condemns Trump's 'Inhumane' Border Policy During Broadway Show

