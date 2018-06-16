Bhad Bhabie Draws Heavy Music Industry Crowd to First Los Angeles Show

Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, the 15-year-old rapper who first gained notoriety from an appearance on “Dr. Phil” that went viral — spawning her signature line, “Cash me outside, how ’bout dat?” — drew a heavy industry crowd to the Roxy on Thursday night.

The line for her first Los Angeles performance snaked down the Sunset Strip hours before Bhad Bhabie’s set time of 10 p.m. She would perform for 45 minutes in the sweltering, packed-to-the-gills venue (capacity: 500), which was sold-out for the night. At one point during her performance, Bregoli danced provocatively as singer Pia Mia sat stoically in a chair (watch a clip below).

Perhaps not coincidentally, Robin Antin, choreographer and creator of the Pussycat Dolls, was spotted in the V.I.P. area; Pia Mia is reportedly going to be fronting a “next generation” version of the group, taking over the Nicole Scherzinger role.

Also seen taking in the show was practically the entire Artist Partner Group team, led by founder and CEO Mike Caren and including Aton Ben-Horin, Global VP of A&R for Warner Music Group, as well as artists Baby Ariel and Daniel Skye, and Bregoli’s managers, Adam Kluger and Dan Roof (read all about how they partnered with the phenom in our previous Bhad Bhabie coverage). An enthusiastic Billie Eilish was also in attendance.

Bhad Bhabie just this week released a new record called “Trust Me” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, marking a major co-sign for the hip-hop newcomer.

The “Bhanned in the USA” tour, featuring opener Asian Doll, has performed 26 dates so far, many of them sold out. In July, Bhad Bhabie heads to Europe for festival dates.