Beyonce Stranded by Flying Stage Malfunction (Watch)

It even happens to Beyonce.
The challenge with high-tech concert production is, like all machinery, sometimes it malfunctions. And Saturday night, at the Warsaw stop of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s “On the Run II” tour, a flying stage that ordinarily enables the singer to hover over the grown got stuck 20 feet in the air, forcing a rather undignified exit.
Stage techs were forced to go old-school to bring Beyonce back down to earth via an ordinary ladder. The band vamped while Beyonce initially appeared reluctant to descend via the ladder — understandable considering her towering heels — but eventually capitulated.
In a fan video (h/t Daily Beast), fans can be heard chanting the singer’s name while one yells in a thick Polish accent, “You can do it!” The fan who posted the video wrote: “Beyoncé’s flying stage got broken at the end of the show in Warsaw and she had to walk down on a ladder. She also gave us a little cute dance!”
The tour kicked off June 6 in Cardiff, UK, and covers 15 cities across the UK and Europe, with the 21-date North American leg beginning July 25 in Cleveland. The full itinerary of the remaining dates can be found below.
