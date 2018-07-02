Beyonce Stranded by Flying Stage Malfunction (Watch)

It even happens to Beyonce.

The challenge with high-tech concert production is, like all machinery, sometimes it malfunctions. And Saturday night, at the Warsaw stop of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s “On the Run II” tour, a flying stage that ordinarily enables the singer to hover over the grown got stuck 20 feet in the air, forcing a rather undignified exit.

Stage techs were forced to go old-school to bring Beyonce back down to earth via an ordinary ladder. The band vamped while Beyonce initially appeared reluctant to descend via the ladder — understandable considering her towering heels — but eventually capitulated.

In a fan video (h/t Daily Beast), fans can be heard chanting the singer’s name while one yells in a thick Polish accent, “You can do it!” The fan who posted the video wrote: “Beyoncé’s flying stage got broken at the end of the show in Warsaw and she had to walk down on a ladder. She also gave us a little cute dance!”

The tour kicked off June 6 in Cardiff, UK, and covers 15 cities across the UK and Europe, with the 21-date North American leg beginning July 25 in Cleveland. The full itinerary of the remaining dates can be found below.

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion

Related Album Review: Beyonce & Jay-Z's 'Everything Is Love' Beyonce and Jay-Z’s ‘Everything Is Love’ Now Available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

July 27 Washington, DC FedExField

July 28 Washington, DC FedExField

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 03 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field SOLD OUT

Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 26

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Aug. 16 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium On sale March 26

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Aug. 21 Columbia, SC Williams-Brice Stadium

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 23 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Oct. 04 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field