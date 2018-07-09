Beyonce, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran to Headline Global Citizen Festival

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran to Headline Global Citizen FestivalBeyonce, Jay-Z and Ed Sheeran will headline a special Global Citizen Festival in honor of Nelson Mandela in South Africa on Dec. 2. The concert, which will be held at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, will mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of the anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, organizers announced early Monday. Mandela died in 2013.

Others performing at the festival include Usher, Eddie Vedder, a joint set from Pharrell Williams and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and African artists including Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest and Femi Kuti.

Oprah Winfrey will give a keynote address Mandela’s legacy, and other hosts will include Naomi Campbell and actors Forest Whitaker and Tyler Perry.

The Global Citizen organization has a stated goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030. With its Mandela 100 campaign, it hopes to bring in $1 billion.

"Global Citizen's campaign, which aims to rally $1 billion in new commitments, with $500 million of that set to impact the lives of 20 million women and girls worldwide, will focus on the first six Global Goals: ending poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, and life below water," the announcement reads.