BET Awards: Jamie Foxx Goes Off-Script to ‘Acknowledge’ Childish Gambino

Said the host of Donald Glover: "They say he's a young me, but I say he’s better looking."

By
Variety Staff

Jamie FoxxBET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

BET Awards host Jamie Foxx has been keeping things light so far in the broadcast, which honors the best in black entertainment, but not when it comes to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”

“That song should not be joked about,” said Foxx going off-script from the Microsoft Theatre stage on Sunday night (June 24). The night’s emcee proceeded to mimic Donald Glover’s dance moves in the provocative video released last month as Glover watched from the crowd.

Foxx continued: “This young man, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover — singer, songwriter, philanthropist, movie star, overall badass. … A true artist. … I wanna acknowledge you.”

Inviting Glover to the stage, the two embraced, then Glover took a microphone. “I’m really happy to be in this room with everybody,” said the “Atlanta” star shouting out Lena Waithe, Issa Rae (the latter not in attendance) and the HBO series “Insecure.” “I really was not expecting to get up here,” said Glover with a laugh.

Jamie Foxx and Donald GloverBET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Foxx did joke a bit about the impact Glover has made on entertainment in the last few years, noting Glover’s awards show attire. “Pajamas,” said Glover.

Cracked Foxx: “[Like] you just rolled out of bed. That’s how you know you’re rich — get out of bed with your pajamas on and come to the BET Awards.”

The BET Awards cap off a weekend of events that includes concerts by Sza and Chris Brown as well as label and artist parties. Leading the nominations are DJ Khaled with six including Video of the Year, Kendrick Lamar with five and Migos with four including Best Group and Album of the Year. For the full list of winners, head here.

