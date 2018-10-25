Beastie Boys Audio Book to Be Narrated by Snoop Dogg, Elvis Costello, Rachel Maddow, Many More

The “Beastie Boys Book,” a sprawling and detailed 600-page history of the group that comes out on Oct. 30, has an impressive and characteristically diverse roster of guest narrators for its audio edition: Snoop Dogg, Elvis Costello, Steve Buscemi, Rachel Maddow, Jon Stewart, Will Ferrell, Wanda Sykes, Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Chloë Sevigny, Ben Stiller, Rev Run, New York 1 anchor Pat Kiernan, Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker, Kim Gordon, Spike Jonze, original Beasties drummer Kate Schellenbach and many more, including the group’s two surviving members, Mike Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz. Cofounder Adam “MCA” Yauch died from cancer in 2012.
The pair will embark on an unusual book tour — with readings, Q&A sessions, an exhibit and a live score by Mix Master Mike — next week.
The full list of narrators, as listed on Amazon.com and first reported by Pitchfork, is below:
Steve Buscemi
Ada Calhoun
Bobby Cannavale
Exene Cervenka
Roy Choi
Jarvis Cocker
Elvis Costello
Chuck D
Nadia Dajani
Michael Diamond
Snoop Dogg
Will Ferrell
Crosby Fitzgerald
Randy Gardner
Kim Gordon
Josh Hamilton
Adam Horovitz
LL Cool J
Spike Jonze
Pat Kiernan
Talib Kweli
Dave Macklovitch
Rachel Maddow
Tim Meadows
Bette Midler
Mix Master Mike
Nas
Yoshimi O
Rosie Perez
Amy Poehler
Kelly Reichardt
John C. Reilly
Ian Rogers
Maya Rudolph
Rev Run
Luc Sante
Kate Schellenbach
MC Serch
Chloe Sevigny
Jon Stewart
Ben Stiller
Wanda Sykes
Jeff Tweedy
Philippe Zdar