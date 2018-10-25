Beastie Boys Audio Book to Be Narrated by Snoop Dogg, Elvis Costello, Rachel Maddow, Many More

The “Beastie Boys Book,” a sprawling and detailed 600-page history of the group that comes out on Oct. 30, has an impressive and characteristically diverse roster of guest narrators for its audio edition: Snoop Dogg, Elvis Costello, Steve Buscemi, Rachel Maddow, Jon Stewart, Will Ferrell, Wanda Sykes, Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Chloë Sevigny, Ben Stiller, Rev Run, New York 1 anchor Pat Kiernan, Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker, Kim Gordon, Spike Jonze, original Beasties drummer Kate Schellenbach and many more, including the group’s two surviving members, Mike Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz. Cofounder Adam “MCA” Yauch died from cancer in 2012.

The pair will embark on an unusual book tour — with readings, Q&A sessions, an exhibit and a live score by Mix Master Mike — next week.

The full list of narrators, as listed on Amazon.com and first reported by Pitchfork, is below:

