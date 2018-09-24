You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beastie Boys Announce 'Event Tour' Promoting 'Live & Direct' Book

Jem Aswad

In celebration of the October 30 release of the “Beastie Boys Book,” a sprawling history of the group, surviving members Adam “Adrock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond will embark on a six-night, four-city “event tour.”

According to the announcement, each night will feature readings, conversations between the two and a special guest moderator, and Q&A sessions, all with a live score provided by the group’s DJ, Mix Master Mike. A new Beastie Boys exhibit, curated by the duo with Beyond the Streets in partnership with Adidas Skateboarding. Sonos will provide the sound experience at each exhibit, playing a mixtape curated by Adrock and Mike D.

Each ticket will also include a physical copy of “Beastie Boys Book,” to be redeemed upon entrance to the event.

Tickets are on sale to the public beginning Friday, September 28 at 10am local; Town Hall tickets are on sale 12 noon local time.

“Beastie Boys Book” was written by Diamond and Horovitz, with contributions from Amy Poehler, Colson Whitehead, Spike Jonze, Wes Anderson, Luc Sante and others.

The Beastie Boys (pictured above in 1985) formed as a hardcore punk group in 1979 and gradually morphed into a rap trio, which scored multiplatinum success with their 1986 debut album “Licensed to Ill.” The group subsequently redefined their sound with the groundbreaking (although initially commercially unsuccessful) 1989 album “Paul’s Boutique” and became one of the top acts of the 1990s via albums like “Check Your Head” and “Ill Communication.” The group disbanded after cofounder Adam “MCA” Yauch died of cancer in 2012.

The full itinerary is as follows:

10/29 – New York – Town Hall

10/30 – Brooklyn – Kings Theatre

11/3 – Los Angeles – Montalban Theatre

11/4 – Los Angeles – Montalban Theatre

11/5 – San Francisco – City Arts & Lectures at Nourse Theater

11/30 – London – EartH

 

