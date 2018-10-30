You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Barbra Streisand Gives James Corden a Lift in Latest ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Preview

By

Camila's Most Recent Stories

View All

Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on James Corden’s parade.

After racking up numerous unpaid parking tickets, the “Late Late Show” host gets an unfortunate wheel clamp on his Range Rover in the latest “Carpool Karaoke” preview.

Stranded in Los Angeles and in a hurry to get to work at CBS Television City, he calls superstar Barbra Streisand for help.

“Hey mate, I’m in a real bind here. Is there any way you can help me? Ah, you’re a lifesaver,” says a relieved Corden.

The multi-award winning singer comes to the rescue and in a rare twist, Corden is the one in the passenger seat.

When he asks to turn on the radio, Babs is hesitant: “I don’t usually put the radio on and hear music. Do you really have to hear music?”

The duo begin singing “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” the famous number from 1964 musical “Funny Girl.” The song was also featured in the 1968 movie version. Both versions feature Streisand performing the hit.

“Don’t tell me not to live, just sit and putter. Life’s candy and the sun’s a ball of butter,” belt the talented pair.

The full segment will air Thursday Nov. 1 on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which airs weeknights on CBS at 12:35 a.m.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • "Greed" -- Episode #103 -- Pictured

    TV Review: 'Tell Me a Story' on CBS All Access

    Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on James Corden’s parade. After racking up numerous unpaid parking tickets, the “Late Late Show” host gets an unfortunate wheel clamp on his Range Rover in the latest “Carpool Karaoke” preview. Stranded in Los Angeles and in a hurry to get to work at CBS Television City, he […]

  • Barbra Streisand joins James Corden for

    Barbra Streisand Gives James Corden a Lift in Latest 'Carpool Karaoke' Preview

    Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on James Corden’s parade. After racking up numerous unpaid parking tickets, the “Late Late Show” host gets an unfortunate wheel clamp on his Range Rover in the latest “Carpool Karaoke” preview. Stranded in Los Angeles and in a hurry to get to work at CBS Television City, he […]

  • Ben Silverman Drew Buckley

    Ben Silverman, Electus Partners Bury the Hatchet and Reunite in Search of Scale

    Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on James Corden’s parade. After racking up numerous unpaid parking tickets, the “Late Late Show” host gets an unfortunate wheel clamp on his Range Rover in the latest “Carpool Karaoke” preview. Stranded in Los Angeles and in a hurry to get to work at CBS Television City, he […]

  • TV News Roundup: Netflix Reveals 'Fuller

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Reveals 'Fuller House' Season 4 Premiere Date

    Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on James Corden’s parade. After racking up numerous unpaid parking tickets, the “Late Late Show” host gets an unfortunate wheel clamp on his Range Rover in the latest “Carpool Karaoke” preview. Stranded in Los Angeles and in a hurry to get to work at CBS Television City, he […]

  • Seed and Spark Logo

    27 Pilots by Creators of Color Land Crowdfunding Support (EXCLUSIVE)

    Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on James Corden’s parade. After racking up numerous unpaid parking tickets, the “Late Late Show” host gets an unfortunate wheel clamp on his Range Rover in the latest “Carpool Karaoke” preview. Stranded in Los Angeles and in a hurry to get to work at CBS Television City, he […]

  • Dean Koontz's Strangers

    'Criminal Minds' Creator Jeff Davis to Adapt Dean Koontz Novel 'Strangers' at Fox

    Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on James Corden’s parade. After racking up numerous unpaid parking tickets, the “Late Late Show” host gets an unfortunate wheel clamp on his Range Rover in the latest “Carpool Karaoke” preview. Stranded in Los Angeles and in a hurry to get to work at CBS Television City, he […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad