Barbra Streisand Warns James Corden About Her Driving on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ (Watch)

Barbra Streisand seemingly has every award under the sun (she’s one of few people to receive EGOT status), but the famous singer isn’t immune to everyday problems. On the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired Thursday night, Streisand tells James Corden that she failed the test to renew her driver’s license three times. She says she’s constantly talking and writing while driving, and that she’s nervous behind the wheel.

“How do you think I feel?” the “Late Late Show” host responds, before taking it in stride. “If this is how I go out, I’ll take it. ‘How did you die?’ ‘Barbra Streisand.'”

Streisand gives Corden a lift when his own car gets clamped, and the two belt out her hits like 1979’s “No More Tears” and 1973’s “The Way We Were” during the drive. The “Funny Girl” star, who recently finished her latest album, says that even now, she still gets stage fright. In fact, she didn’t perform for 27 years because of that reason.

“I don’t get nervous nervous, but I don’t enjoy it. I get scared, I just don’t want to disappoint people,” Streisand admits.

To calm her nerves, Streisand turns to her motto: “Let go and let God.”

Being a legend comes with perks, and CEOs are just a phone call away for Streisand. She says that she’s called Apple’s Tim Cook to fix how Siri pronounced her last name, and also reached out to the late Steve Jobs when she had a problem with her computer. His response, according to Babs?

“He actually blamed it on Microsoft.”

Watch the full clip above.

