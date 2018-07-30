Barack and Michelle Obama Spotted at Beyonce and Jay-Z Concert

Beyonce and Jay-Z fans know they’re in for a spectacle at the power couple’s “On the Run II” tour. But concertgoers at a show in Landover, Md. Saturday (July 28) got an extra surprise when former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama were spotted bopping to the music from their box seats.

Several attendees took the rare opportunity to film the couple on their feet, dancing to a Jay-Z song at FedEx Field — a moment that quickly made its way around social media.

MY ENERGY ON TEN YALL pic.twitter.com/KK4mw261jK — marianna (@mariannaatd) July 29, 2018

Michelle Obama also attended a previous show on the tour in Paris, along with former first daughter Sasha Obama.

The Carters’ “On the Run II” tour launched on June 6 in Cardiff, Wales and has grossed $87.6 million so far, according to Pollstar, based on 100% sell-outs.

The North American leg of the tour kicked off on July 25 in Cleveland, Ohio. FedEx field was the Carters’ second stop in the United States.

The Obamas and the Carters have a history of mutual support ever since Beyonce performed at Barack Obama’s first presidential inauguration in 2009 and again at his second inauguration in 2013. The singer also climbed aboard Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign, an initiative promoting healthier and more active lifestyles for American children in an effort to lower obesity rates.