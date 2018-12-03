Banc of California Stadium Names Cori Gadbury VP of Marketing

Cori Gadbury has joined Banc of California Stadium Entertainment as its first Vice President of Marketing. She will be based in Los Angeles and report to Adam Friedman, president of BOCS Entertainment and EVP of LAFC Sports, LLC. She arrives from Live Nation, where she was senior director of marketing for 15 years and had worked on more than 1,200 concerts and events produced by the company.

Among her duties, Gadbury will be overseeing all marketing and advertising operations for concert and non-MLS sports events at BACS Stadium as well as related events at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Banc of California Stadium Grounds in Exposition Park. BOCS business in Southern California is focused on live music events, non-MLS sporting events and special events.

Said Friedman in announcing Gadbury’s hiring: “Cori’s unparalleled experience and proven track record in building brands and marketing a wide range of diverse live entertainment events across Southern California make her the ideal choice for leading our marketing efforts in growing BOCS Entertainment and providing first class service to all of our customers, clients and partners in the marketing and promotion of their events at Banc of California Stadium. She will be a terrific asset in taking BOCS Entertainment to the next level.”

Banc of California Stadium, located in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park, is the first open-air stadium built in L.A. since Dodger Stadium in 1962. The venue has a capacity of 23,500 for concerts (22,000 for soccer).