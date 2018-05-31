Bad Religion’s Brett Gurewitz, Founder of Epitaph Records, to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph Records founder Brett Gurewitz will receive A2IM’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s Libera Awards ceremony on June 21, it announced today.

While the band, which he cofounded in 1980, is one of the most influential punk bands of its era, the label — along with its sister labels, Anti-, Burning Heart, Fat Possum, and Hellcat — has arguably had an even greater impact, helping to spawn acts like The Offspring, Rancid, Pennywise and NOFX, among many others; the Anti- label’s roster includes Tom Waits, Mavis Staples, Tinariwen and Neko Case.

“I’m humbled and honored to receive a Libera Award from my indie colleagues at A2IM and grateful for their advocacy of independent artists and labels,” said Gurewitz.

“At a time when there is much talk about artist-owned labels and DIY, it is fascinating to watch one such label, Brett Gurewitz’s Epitaph Records, evolve from the singular punk vision of an artist/songwriter/producer into one of the most respected and diverse independent label groups,” said A2IM CEO Richard James Burgess. “Brett created a powerhouse legendary label, and we are proud to present him with the A2IM Lifetime Achievement Award.”

The Libera Awards will take place on June 21 at NYC’s PlayStation Theater. Presented by SoundExchange in partnership with BuzzAngle, the evening will top off A2IM’s Indie Week’s four days of workshops and networking.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Music

  • Asia Argento poses for photographers upon

    Asia Argento Returns to Italian TV as 'X Factor' Judge

    Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph Records founder Brett Gurewitz will receive A2IM’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s Libera Awards ceremony on June 21, it announced today. While the band, which he cofounded in 1980, is one of the most influential punk bands of its era, the label — along with its sister labels, Anti-, […]

  • Daniel Ek

    Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on New Content Policy: 'We Rolled This Out Wrong'

    Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph Records founder Brett Gurewitz will receive A2IM’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s Libera Awards ceremony on June 21, it announced today. While the band, which he cofounded in 1980, is one of the most influential punk bands of its era, the label — along with its sister labels, Anti-, […]

  • Pusha-T Daytona album

    Whitney Houston's Ex Bobby Brown Blasts Kanye West, Pusha-T for 'Disgusting' Album Cover

    Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph Records founder Brett Gurewitz will receive A2IM’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s Libera Awards ceremony on June 21, it announced today. While the band, which he cofounded in 1980, is one of the most influential punk bands of its era, the label — along with its sister labels, Anti-, […]

  • Kendrick Lamar Variety Hitmakers

    Watch Kendrick Lamar Accept His Pulitzer Prize

    Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph Records founder Brett Gurewitz will receive A2IM’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s Libera Awards ceremony on June 21, it announced today. While the band, which he cofounded in 1980, is one of the most influential punk bands of its era, the label — along with its sister labels, Anti-, […]

  • Taylor Swift Tops StubHub’s Most In-Demand

    Taylor Swift Tops StubHub’s Most In-Demand Summer Concerts List

    Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph Records founder Brett Gurewitz will receive A2IM’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s Libera Awards ceremony on June 21, it announced today. While the band, which he cofounded in 1980, is one of the most influential punk bands of its era, the label — along with its sister labels, Anti-, […]

  • Michael Jackson

    Michael Jackson's Estate Sues Disney Over ABC Special

    Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph Records founder Brett Gurewitz will receive A2IM’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s Libera Awards ceremony on June 21, it announced today. While the band, which he cofounded in 1980, is one of the most influential punk bands of its era, the label — along with its sister labels, Anti-, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad