Awkwafina, Seth Meyers to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

Daniel Holloway

Awkwafina and Seth Meyers will each host an upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” and “Ocean’s 8” star Awkwafina will host the Oct. 6 show, marking her first appearance on the NBC sketch comedy series. She will be joined by musical guest Travis Scott, also appearing on the show for the first time. Rapper Scott released his third studio album, “Astroworld,” in August. Awkwafina was considered a breakout in the feature comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” for her performance as Peik Lin. Variety chief film critic Peter Debruge wrote described her “winning laughs with her mix of wide-eyed incredulity and faux-disaffected ’tude” in his review of the film.

Meyers will host the Oct. 13 show with musical guest Paul Simon. The host of NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” for 13 seasons and is former anchor of the popular “Weekend Update” segment, but has never hosted before. Simon will be making his 15th appearance on the show. Oct. 13 will also be his 77th birthday.

Earlier this month, “Saturday Night Live” won the Primetime Emmy award for best variety sketch series — the 72nd Emmy for the long-running program, which has won more awards than any other show in Emmy history.

