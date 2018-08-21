You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Avicii Wins Posthumous VMA for Best Dance Video

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Avicii won a posthumous award for best dance song alongside Rita Ora for their collaboration “Lonely Together” Monday at MTV’s VMAs.

The electronic artist died earlier in April in Oman at age 28.

One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No. 4 hit on the Billboard 200 in 2013 with “Wake Me Up” and regularly appeared in the Top 5 of Forbes’ “Highest-Paid DJs” lists — he retired from live performing in 2016 at the peak of his success, citing health reasons. He had suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. He had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

He was nominated for VMAs in 2012 for best electronic dance video and best choreography for “Levels.” He also received nominations in 2014 for “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother,” for best pop video and best video with a social message, respectively. The video for “Lonely Together” was also nominated for best visual effects, which went to Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “All the Stars.”

He was also nominated for a Grammy for best dance recording in 2013 for “Levels.”

Other nominees for best dance video included Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa for “One Kiss,” The Chainsmokers for “Everybody Hates Me,” David Guetta & Sia for “Flames,” Marshmello ft. Khalid for “Silence,” and Zedd & Liam Payne for “Get Low (Street Video).”

RELATED:

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Music

  • Jennifer Lopez VMAs

    TV Review: MTV's Video Music Awards Were Low on Star Power

    Avicii won a posthumous award for best dance song alongside Rita Ora for their collaboration “Lonely Together” Monday at MTV’s VMAs. The electronic artist died earlier in April in Oman at age 28. One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No. 4 hit on the […]

  • Nicki MinajMTV Video Music Awards, Press

    VMAs 2018: All the Off-Camera Action Inside Radio City Music Hall and Backstage

    Avicii won a posthumous award for best dance song alongside Rita Ora for their collaboration “Lonely Together” Monday at MTV’s VMAs. The electronic artist died earlier in April in Oman at age 28. One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No. 4 hit on the […]

  • MadonnaMTV Video Music Awards, Show, New

    Twitter Roasts Madonna for Her Aretha Franklin VMAs Tribute

    Avicii won a posthumous award for best dance song alongside Rita Ora for their collaboration “Lonely Together” Monday at MTV’s VMAs. The electronic artist died earlier in April in Oman at age 28. One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No. 4 hit on the […]

  • Avicii, (Performance)Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren

    Avicii Wins Posthumous VMA for Best Dance Video

    Avicii won a posthumous award for best dance song alongside Rita Ora for their collaboration “Lonely Together” Monday at MTV’s VMAs. The electronic artist died earlier in April in Oman at age 28. One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No. 4 hit on the […]

  • Bobby Lytes Wears 'Make America Gay

    Bobby Lytes Wears 'Make America Gay Again' to VMAs

    Avicii won a posthumous award for best dance song alongside Rita Ora for their collaboration “Lonely Together” Monday at MTV’s VMAs. The electronic artist died earlier in April in Oman at age 28. One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No. 4 hit on the […]

  • Justin Brescia (L) Stephanie Pratt (2-L)

    MTV Reboots 'The Hills' With Original Cast Members

    Avicii won a posthumous award for best dance song alongside Rita Ora for their collaboration “Lonely Together” Monday at MTV’s VMAs. The electronic artist died earlier in April in Oman at age 28. One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No. 4 hit on the […]

  • Logic MTV VMAs

    VMAs 2018: Logic Wears 'F--- the Wall' Shirt in Bold Statement on Immigration

    Avicii won a posthumous award for best dance song alongside Rita Ora for their collaboration “Lonely Together” Monday at MTV’s VMAs. The electronic artist died earlier in April in Oman at age 28. One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No. 4 hit on the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad