Ava Duvernay Working on Prince Documentary for Netflix

Jem Aswad

Remembering Prince
Producer/director Ava Duvernay is working with Netflix on a Prince documentary, two sources have confirmed to Variety. The project has the full cooperation of the late artist’s estate, which is providing with interviews, archival footage and photos. The multiple-part documentary will cover the artist’s entire life.

While renowned for her work on “Selma,” “Queen Sugar” and others, Duvernay made her big-screen debut in 2008 with “This Is the Life,” which chronicled the alternative hip-hop scene in Los Angeles in the 1990s.

A source also said that a documentary about Prince and the Revolution’s legendary concert at Minneapolis’ First Avenue in August of 1983 has landed at Apple Music. The show featured the premieres of several songs that would appear on the “Purple Rain” album and film nearly a year later, and in fact the album versions of three of those songs were recorded at the show (albeit with overdubs added later). The concert marked the debut of guitarist Wendy Melvoin and the “Purple Rain”-era incarnation of the Revolution.

Video and audio recordings from the concert and its rehearsals have been circulating on bootleg for many years, and feature a longer take of “Purple Rain” with an additional, seemingly ad-libbed verse that was dropped from the official version. Another song from the concert, “Electric Intercourse,” was originally mooted for the album but was replaced by the similar but superior song, “The Beautiful Ones.” A studio version of “Electric Intercourse” was finally released on the “Purple Rain” deluxe edition in 2017, although many fans consider the live version to be better.

Reps for the Prince Estate, Apple Music and Netflix did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

 

 

  Remembering Prince

    Ava Duvernay Working on Prince Documentary for Netflix

  Nicki Minaj Cardi B

    Nicki Minaj Says She Didn't Leak Cardi B's Number and 6 More Things We Learned on Queen Radio

  Mac Miller

    Mac Miller Benefit Concert, Featuring Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, SZA, to Be Livestreamed

  Jay Schumer

    Columbia Records Ups Jay Schumer to Senior VP of Marketing

  soundcloud-logo

    SoundCloud Revises Premier Contract in Response to Criticism

  Tinashe. Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon

    Tinashe, Kiersey Clemons Among Cast for Fox's Live Version of 'Rent'

  Steely Dan's Walter Becker Honored With

    Steely Dan's Walter Becker Honored With Street Naming in Queens

