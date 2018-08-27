Asia Argento Axed From ‘X Factor Italy’

Asia Argento has been axed from “X Factor Italy” amid a scandal over allegations that she sexually abused a former child actor who once appeared in a movie with her, sources said Monday.

Doubts had been cast on the Italian actress-director’s presence as a judge on “X Factor Italy” following a report that she paid former child actor and musician Jimmy Bennett a $380,000 settlement after an alleged sexual encounter when he was 17. Argento has admitted the payout, which she said was made by her former boyfriend, the late Anthony Bourdain, but denied she had sex with Bennett.

Sources have confirmed that Sky Italia and FremantleMedia Italia have decided to pull Argento from the live portion of the talent show, which starts airing on September 6.

Italian audiences will still see her on the first seven episodes of “X-Factor,” which have already been shot. These include initial auditions to pick competitors for the show’s 12 final spots.

The live portion of “X-Factor Italia” will officially begin with a new judge and the main cast starting on Oct. 25. Ironically, the Italian press is indicating Argento’s ex-husband, Italian pop star Morgan, as her likely replacement.

