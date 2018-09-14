ASCAP ‘I Create Music’ Expo Sets 2019 Dates

The event takes place May 2 to 4 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles.

Performance rights organization ASCAP has announced its 14th annual ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo, which will take place May 2  – 4, 2019 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. The event brings together songwriters, composers, producers and artists to discuss pressing issues among music creatives working in the industry today.

Said ASCAP Executive Vice President / Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Iossa: “ASCAP EXPO offers a unique, welcoming environment for music creators to come together and express their individual voices, no matter their level, musical style or genre. In 2019, our participants will be encouraged to embrace new opportunities and the close-knit community they can only find at EXPO to reach the next stage of their careers.”

For the 2018 edition, the Expo featured interviews with St. Vincent (in conversation with King Princess), Jermaine Dupri and Billie Eilish as well as “master sessions” with Ne-Yo and the Futuristics.

Previous keynote speakers include Justin Timberlake, Tom Petty, John Mayer, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Quincy Jones, Ludacris, Carly Simon, Sara Bareilles, Lindsey Buckingham, Randy Newman, Jackson Browne, Steve Miller, Ann and Nancy Wilson (Heart), Diplo, Big Sean, Ne-Yo, Stargate, Bill Withers, Aloe Blacc, Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, and Jeff Lynne.

For access to video of previous years’ panels, head over to the ASCAP site. And check out video recaps of the 2018 event here.

