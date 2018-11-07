You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ariana Grande Stumbles, Laughs While Performing ‘Thank U, Next’ on ‘Ellen’ (Watch)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ariana Grande performed her new single “Thank U, Next” on “Ellen” Wednesday morning, amplifying the song’s theme by appearing with two dancers on a set made up to look like a wedding reception.

Midway through the song, she climbed on top of a chair and stumbled as she stepped down from it, but she literally laughed it off, breaking up the verse with an “Oh my god” and laughing during a couple of the following lines.

The song, which dropped Saturday night shortly before the beginning of the first new episode of “Saturday Night Live” since she called off her engagement to the show’s cast member Pete Davidson, is a tribute to all of her exes, naming Davidson, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and finally, the late Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose in September several months after the two of them split up. In the song she calls him an “angel.”

Not surprisingly, she elides the song’s chorus “I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex” to “I’m so, I’m so grateful” on “Ellen.”

Ninety minutes after the song dropped, Davidson made his own statement during the “SNL’s” Weekend Update segment, concluding his raucous guest spot by saying, “I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business. Sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s okay. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please go vote on Tuesday, alright?”

Related

Judging by social media posts earlier this week Grande did not respond well to Davidson’s reference to their breakup during “SNL” promos (in one, he jokingly asked this week’s musical guest, Maggie Rogers, to marry him), yet the song seems intended to clear the air.

In social media posts teasing the track last week, Grande said an album is coming as well, although details remain unclear. “Sweetener,” her fourth and latest album, was released just two months ago and is currently at No. 20 on the Billboard 200. Last week she announced the “Sweetener” world tour, with initial dates running from March to June of 2019.

Watch Grande’s full performance on “Ellen” below:

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Music

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Synch or Sync - What's the Correct Usage?

    Ariana Grande performed her new single “Thank U, Next” on “Ellen” Wednesday morning, amplifying the song’s theme by appearing with two dancers on a set made up to look like a wedding reception. Midway through the song, she climbed on top of a chair and stumbled as she stepped down from it, but she literally […]

  • Justin Timberlake Super Bowl

    Justin Timberlake Postpones Two More Concert Dates

    Ariana Grande performed her new single “Thank U, Next” on “Ellen” Wednesday morning, amplifying the song’s theme by appearing with two dancers on a set made up to look like a wedding reception. Midway through the song, she climbed on top of a chair and stumbled as she stepped down from it, but she literally […]

  • Jason Bernard

    Pulse Music's Jason Bernard to Launch New Entertainment Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ariana Grande performed her new single “Thank U, Next” on “Ellen” Wednesday morning, amplifying the song’s theme by appearing with two dancers on a set made up to look like a wedding reception. Midway through the song, she climbed on top of a chair and stumbled as she stepped down from it, but she literally […]

  • Tune In Tel Aviv Conference Celebrates

    Israeli Music Biz Conference Tune In Tel Aviv Celebrates Seventh Year

    Ariana Grande performed her new single “Thank U, Next” on “Ellen” Wednesday morning, amplifying the song’s theme by appearing with two dancers on a set made up to look like a wedding reception. Midway through the song, she climbed on top of a chair and stumbled as she stepped down from it, but she literally […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad