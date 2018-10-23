You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ariana Grande Posts Touching Video of Late Mac Miller (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

Mac Miller, Ariana GrandeFool's Gold Day Off, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Sep 2016
CREDIT: David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande posted a touching video late Monday of Mac Miller getting dressed for Oscar night, taken just weeks before the couple split and two months before he died of an apparent drug overdose.

In the clip, Miller is seen standing alongside two women who may be Grande’s mother Joan and her grandmother Nonna. He’s getting his tuxedo fitted whole an Elton John interview plays on the video screen in front of them.

“I should’ve worn that for the night,” Miller says, gesturing to Elton’s typically flamboyant outfit and elaborate glasses. He then turns toward Grande, realizes she is recording him and smiles.

Later that night, the pair would attend Madonna’s private Oscars afterparty.

As she has in the past, Grande wrote no caption for the video and simply placed a heart over Miller’s arm.

Grande recently ended her brief engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

While the singer has generally paid tribute to Miller in the form of photos, last month she posted an emotional note to him, which reads: “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

  Gibson Guitars Announces New CEO, Leadership Team

    Gibson Guitars Announces New CEO, Leadership Team

  Grammy Awards Dates for 2020 and 2021 Announced

    Grammy Awards Dates for 2020 and 2021 Announced

  • Drake and Scooter Braun Join Esports

    Drake and Scooter Braun Join Esports Org 100 Thieves as Co-Owners

  Ariana Grande Posts Touching Video of Late Mac Miller (Watch)

    Ariana Grande Posts Touching Video of Late Mac Miller (Watch)

  • Dolly PartonArtist Keynote 'Dolly Parton and

    Dolly Parton Starts 'Politicking' for Oscar Nomination for 'Dumplin'' Song

  Film Composer Michael Giacchino to Premiere Ballet in Seattle

    Film Composer Michael Giacchino to Premiere Ballet in Seattle

