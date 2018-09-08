Ariana Grande Posts Touching Photo of Mac Miller

The couple split up earlier this year.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mac Miller, Ariana GrandeFool's Gold Day Off, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Sep 2016
CREDIT: David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The day after Mac Miller died of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 26, Ariana Grande, whom he dated for two years, on Saturday posted a photo of the rapper on her Instagram page. It’s a simple photo of him sitting on grass, looking up at the camera — a pair of sneakers, presumably Grande’s, are visible in the lower part of the photo.

The post has no caption, nor does it particularly need one. Grande reportedly disabled comments on her Instagram page Friday after trolls blamed her recent engagement to Pete Davidson for Miller’s death.

The two were friends and collaborators for years — first working together on Grande’s hit “The Way” — before officially becoming a couple in 2016. They performed together at Grande’s One Love Manchester concert in May of last year — a benefit for people injured during the terrorist attack on her concert in the city — and were seen together in March at Madonna’s Oscar afterparty.

However, reports say they split the following month. While conflicting schedules were blamed, reports emerged that Grande was concerned over Miller’s substance abuse; he was arrested for DUI the following month.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” Grande wrote of Miller on Instagram after the split. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us! … Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you.”

Within weeks, Grande had begun dating Pete Davidson, and the pair confirmed their engagement in June.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, also posted a message remembering Miller on Saturday.

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Music

  • Mac Miller, Ariana GrandeFool's Gold Day

    Ariana Grande Posts Touching Photo of Mac Miller

    The day after Mac Miller died of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 26, Ariana Grande, whom he dated for two years, on Saturday posted a photo of the rapper on her Instagram page. It’s a simple photo of him sitting on grass, looking up at the camera — a pair of sneakers, […]

  • Mac Miller

    Drake, G-Eazy Pay Tribute to Mac Miller

    The day after Mac Miller died of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 26, Ariana Grande, whom he dated for two years, on Saturday posted a photo of the rapper on her Instagram page. It’s a simple photo of him sitting on grass, looking up at the camera — a pair of sneakers, […]

  • Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

    Cardi B Tries to Fight Nicki Minaj at NY Fashion Week Party

    The day after Mac Miller died of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 26, Ariana Grande, whom he dated for two years, on Saturday posted a photo of the rapper on her Instagram page. It’s a simple photo of him sitting on grass, looking up at the camera — a pair of sneakers, […]

  • Ol' Dirty BastardMTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS,

    Sony Pictures in Early Development on Ol' Dirty Bastard Biopic

    The day after Mac Miller died of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 26, Ariana Grande, whom he dated for two years, on Saturday posted a photo of the rapper on her Instagram page. It’s a simple photo of him sitting on grass, looking up at the camera — a pair of sneakers, […]

  • Mac Miller

    5 Mac Miller Songs That Revealed His Tortured Psyche

    The day after Mac Miller died of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 26, Ariana Grande, whom he dated for two years, on Saturday posted a photo of the rapper on her Instagram page. It’s a simple photo of him sitting on grass, looking up at the camera — a pair of sneakers, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad