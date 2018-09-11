Ariana Grande Was ‘An Unbelievably Stabilizing Force’ for Mac Miller, Says Friend

Mac Miller’s close friend Shane Powers praised Ariana Grande‘s role in aiding the late rapper’s struggle with addiction during Monday’s episode of the podcast “The Shane Show.”

“There was no one … more ready to go to the wall for him when it came to him being sober, and she was an unbelievably stabilizing force in his life,” said Powers. “She was deeply helpful and effective in keeping Mac sober and helping him get sober and she was all about him being healthy, period, in this area of this life.”

Powers added that Grande was in regular contact with him about Miller’s health.

The comments come on the heals of Miller’s death last week, which resulted in an avalanche of criticism of Grande from fans of the rapper who blamed her for his death. Grande subsequently disabled comments on her Instagram before posting a simple photo of Miller sitting on grass looking up at the camera.

Miller was found dead Friday in his Studio City, Calif. home from an apparent drug overdose. He was 26.

Grande and Miller previously dated for almost two years, collaborating on Grande’s hit “The Way” and Miller’s “My Favorite Part,” before breaking up in May. Grande then went on to date “SNL” star Pete Davidson, to whom she is currently engaged.