Ariana Grande Teases Her Return to James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ariana Grande VMAs
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande is joining James Corden for another round of “The Late Late Show’s” famous segment, “Carpool Karaoke.”

Corden tweeted on Monday night an image of the lyrics to “No Tears Left to Cry,” Grande’s hit new single from her upcoming album “Sweetener.” He captioned the tweet with “Learning these,” which caught the attention of the pop star. Grande quoted the tweet, asking “Sick, what for?” Corden replied with a hint that he may need to know the lyrics in case he was caught in traffic.

NBC later confirmed Grande’s booking, while the two shared a Twitter lovefest: Grande tweeted that she loved Corden, who replied with a quote tweet saying it was one of his favorite “Carpool Karaoke” tapings to date.

However, it seems as though Grande may not have made it through the shoot in entirely one piece. After posting a video on Instagram Live of a bandage on her hand, she posted a selfie on Twitter of herself and her hand. When fans asked what happened, she tweeted “You’ll see. It’s so stupid.”

Even Grande manager Scooter Braun got in on the act, posting a photo on Instagram of himself in the car with Corden and director Ben Winston, writing “A big one is on the way!”

A Big one is on the way!!! 😁 @mrbenwinston @j_corden

A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on

Grande is returning as a “Carpool Karaoke” veteran, having previously appeared on “The Late Late Show” in August, 2017, where she joined “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane. The segment taping comes just a little over a week before Grande’s next album, “Sweetener,” releases on Aug. 17.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • Channing Dungey and Bob Greenblatt

    ABC and NBC Executives' TCA Absence Is a Risky Choice (Column)

    Ariana Grande is joining James Corden for another round of “The Late Late Show’s” famous segment, “Carpool Karaoke.” Corden tweeted on Monday night an image of the lyrics to “No Tears Left to Cry,” Grande’s hit new single from her upcoming album “Sweetener.” He captioned the tweet with “Learning these,” which caught the attention of […]

  • 'Step Up' Inspiration Awards

    ABC Entertainment Boss Talks 'Roseanne,' Kenya Barris, Fox Merger

    Ariana Grande is joining James Corden for another round of “The Late Late Show’s” famous segment, “Carpool Karaoke.” Corden tweeted on Monday night an image of the lyrics to “No Tears Left to Cry,” Grande’s hit new single from her upcoming album “Sweetener.” He captioned the tweet with “Learning these,” which caught the attention of […]

  • Ariana Grande VMAs

    Ariana Grande Teases Her Return to James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke'

    Ariana Grande is joining James Corden for another round of “The Late Late Show’s” famous segment, “Carpool Karaoke.” Corden tweeted on Monday night an image of the lyrics to “No Tears Left to Cry,” Grande’s hit new single from her upcoming album “Sweetener.” He captioned the tweet with “Learning these,” which caught the attention of […]

  • Garrett Yrigoyen

    'Bachelorette' Winner Garrett Yrigoyen Addresses His Problematic Instagram Likes

    Ariana Grande is joining James Corden for another round of “The Late Late Show’s” famous segment, “Carpool Karaoke.” Corden tweeted on Monday night an image of the lyrics to “No Tears Left to Cry,” Grande’s hit new single from her upcoming album “Sweetener.” He captioned the tweet with “Learning these,” which caught the attention of […]

  • Robin Wright House of Cards Costumes

    TV News Roundup: 'House of Cards' Final Season Sets Premiere Date

    Ariana Grande is joining James Corden for another round of “The Late Late Show’s” famous segment, “Carpool Karaoke.” Corden tweeted on Monday night an image of the lyrics to “No Tears Left to Cry,” Grande’s hit new single from her upcoming album “Sweetener.” He captioned the tweet with “Learning these,” which caught the attention of […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS to Fold News Investigation Into Larger Corporate Probe

    Ariana Grande is joining James Corden for another round of “The Late Late Show’s” famous segment, “Carpool Karaoke.” Corden tweeted on Monday night an image of the lyrics to “No Tears Left to Cry,” Grande’s hit new single from her upcoming album “Sweetener.” He captioned the tweet with “Learning these,” which caught the attention of […]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Mass Appeal CEO Talks New Nas Music, Future Biopic and Rap Doc Boom

    Ariana Grande is joining James Corden for another round of “The Late Late Show’s” famous segment, “Carpool Karaoke.” Corden tweeted on Monday night an image of the lyrics to “No Tears Left to Cry,” Grande’s hit new single from her upcoming album “Sweetener.” He captioned the tweet with “Learning these,” which caught the attention of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad