Ariana Grande Drops New Song, ‘Thank U, Next,’ Addressing Mac Miller and Pete Davidson (Listen)

Ariana Grande’s personal life has been in the headlines for most of 2018: her breakup with longtime boyfriend Mac Miller and whirlwind engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson just weeks later, and Miller’s death from an apparent drug overdose and her subsequent split with Davidson a couple of months after that.

All of the above, along with previous boyfriends Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez, are addressed in a song she’s been teasing all week, “Thank U, Next,” which she dropped abruptly on Saturday night, half an hour before the first new episode of “SNL” since she and Davidson split. Despite the potentially combative timing, the upshot of the song is basically that she’s good with all of her exes.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean

But he wasn’t a match

Wrote some songs about Ricky

Now I listen and laugh

Even almost got married

And for Pete I’m so thankful

Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm [Miller]

Cause he was an angel,

“One taught me love

One taught me patience

And one taught me pain

Now I’m so amazing

Say I’ve loved and I’ve lost

But that’s not what I see

So look what I got

Look what you taught me

And for that I say

“Thank u, next

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex.”

She then sings that she plans to focus more on herself.

“Spend more time with my friends

I ain’t worried bout nothing

Plus I met someone else

We having better discussions

I know they say I move on too fast

But this one gon’ last

Cause her name is Ari

And I’m so good with that.”

Later in the song, she looks ahead to her marriage at some unspecified point in the future, concluding the segment by saying, “God forbid something happens/ [At] least this song is a smash.”

Judging by social media posts earlier this week Grande did not respond well to Davidson’s jokes about their breakup during “SNL” promos (in one, he jokingly asked this week’s musical guest, Maggie Rogers, to marry him), yet the song appears intended to clear the air.

It was unclear how serious her comment about a new album might be. “Sweetener,” her fourth and latest album, was released just two months ago and is currently at No. 20 on the Billboard 200. Last week she announced the “Sweetener” world tour, with initial dates running from March to June of 2019.