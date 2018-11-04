You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ariana Grande Drops New Song, ‘Thank U, Next,’ Addressing Mac Miller and Pete Davidson (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ariana Grande
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande’s personal life has been in the headlines for most of 2018: her breakup with longtime boyfriend Mac Miller and whirlwind engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson just weeks later, and Miller’s death from an apparent drug overdose and her subsequent split with Davidson a couple of months after that.

All of the above, along with previous boyfriends Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez, are addressed in a song she’s been teasing all week, “Thank U, Next,” which she dropped abruptly on Saturday night, half an hour before the first new episode of “SNL” since she and Davidson split. Despite the potentially combative timing, the upshot of the song is basically that she’s good with all of her exes.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean
But he wasn’t a match
Wrote some songs about Ricky
Now I listen and laugh
Even almost got married
And for Pete I’m so thankful
Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm [Miller]
Cause he was an angel,

“One taught me love
One taught me patience
And one taught me pain
Now I’m so amazing
Say I’ve loved and I’ve lost
But that’s not what I see
So look what I got
Look what you taught me
And for that I say

Related

“Thank u, next
Thank u, next
Thank u, next
I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex.”

She then sings that she plans to focus more on herself.

“Spend more time with my friends
I ain’t worried bout nothing
Plus I met someone else
We having better discussions
I know they say I move on too fast
But this one gon’ last
Cause her name is Ari
And I’m so good with that.”

Later in the song, she looks ahead to her marriage at some unspecified point in the future, concluding the segment by saying, “God forbid something happens/ [At] least this song is a smash.”

Judging by social media posts earlier this week Grande did not respond well to Davidson’s jokes about their breakup during “SNL” promos (in one, he jokingly asked this week’s musical guest, Maggie Rogers, to marry him), yet the song appears intended to clear the air.

It was unclear how serious her comment about a new album might be. “Sweetener,” her fourth and latest album, was released just two months ago and is currently at No. 20 on the Billboard 200. Last week she announced the “Sweetener” world tour, with initial dates running from March to June of 2019.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Music

  • Iggy Azalea at Hits 97.3, Fort

    Iggy Azalea Parts Ways With Island Records: ‘I’m Officially Unsigned!’

    Ariana Grande’s personal life has been in the headlines for most of 2018: her breakup with longtime boyfriend Mac Miller and whirlwind engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson just weeks later, and Miller’s death from an apparent drug overdose and her subsequent split with Davidson a couple of months after that. All of […]

  • DF-11915_R2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    Rock Biopics: Why the Bar Is So High for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (Column)

    Ariana Grande’s personal life has been in the headlines for most of 2018: her breakup with longtime boyfriend Mac Miller and whirlwind engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson just weeks later, and Miller’s death from an apparent drug overdose and her subsequent split with Davidson a couple of months after that. All of […]

  • American jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove performs

    Trumpeter Roy Hargrove Dies at 49

    Ariana Grande’s personal life has been in the headlines for most of 2018: her breakup with longtime boyfriend Mac Miller and whirlwind engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson just weeks later, and Miller’s death from an apparent drug overdose and her subsequent split with Davidson a couple of months after that. All of […]

  • Michael Facenda

    Agua Caliente Casino Names Michael Facenda VP of Marketing

    Ariana Grande’s personal life has been in the headlines for most of 2018: her breakup with longtime boyfriend Mac Miller and whirlwind engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson just weeks later, and Miller’s death from an apparent drug overdose and her subsequent split with Davidson a couple of months after that. All of […]

  • O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee

    How 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Recreated 1985's Live Aid

    Ariana Grande’s personal life has been in the headlines for most of 2018: her breakup with longtime boyfriend Mac Miller and whirlwind engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson just weeks later, and Miller’s death from an apparent drug overdose and her subsequent split with Davidson a couple of months after that. All of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad