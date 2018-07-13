Ariana Grande Drops Explicit New Single, ‘God Is a Woman’ (Listen)

In the wee hours of Friday morning Ariana Grande dropped “God Is a Woman,” the second single from her forthcoming fourth studio album “Sweetener,” and the song features surprisingly explicit lyrics for the singer:

“You love it how I move you

You love it how I touch you

My one, when all is said and done

You’ll believe God is a woman

My one, it lingers when we’re done

You’ll believe God is a woman”

The armchair analysts are already hard at work on the song’s lyrics.

Grande recently told Jimmy Fallon that the song is her grandmother’s favorite from the album.

The song was produced by Ilya for MXM and written by Grande, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson, and Ilya. The Dave Meyers-directed video for the song is premiering today at noon ET.

The album, which drops on Aug 17, is said to be deeply personal and inspired by Grande’s experiences over the past two years.

Those experiences include the tragedy at Grande’s concert in Manchester, England last May 22, when a terrorist set off a bomb outside the arena, killing 23 people, including the attacker, and wounding approximately 500 others. Just two weeks later, Grande and her manager Scooter Braun staged “One Love Manchester,” a benefit concert in the city that also featured Justin Bieber, The Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Take That, Imogen Heap, Pharrell Williams, Robbie Williams, Victoria Monét, Marcus Mumford and Liam Gallagher. The concert raised more than $13 million for victims of the attack.