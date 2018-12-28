×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ariana Grande Cancels Las Vegas Show, Citing Illness

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ariana Grande
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande may be celebrating the run-up to New Year’s Eve with bed rest. One thing is certain: She won’t be spending it on stage at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, where she’d been scheduled to do a one-off show Dec. 29 — highly anticipated since it would have been her first since splitting with fiancée Pete Davidson and releasing the massive singles “Thank U, Next” and “Imagine.”

“Vegas, I’m currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won’t be able to see you this weekend,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I love you and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to u next year.”

TMZ was first with news of the cancellation, reporting that she’d been battling bronchitis all week and was not expected to recover in time for the Saturday show at the hotel’s Chelsea Theatre. The Cosmopolitan confirmed in a statement that the concert was off “due to unforeseeable health reasons,” adding that they expected to reschedule the date but were offering full refunds in the meantime. A spokesperson for Grande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Las Vegas show was the only one Grande had scheduled before her tour officially kicks off in Albany, NY on March 18.

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack (Video)

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More Music

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Cancels Las Vegas Show, Citing Illness

    Ariana Grande may be celebrating the run-up to New Year’s Eve with bed rest. One thing is certain: She won’t be spending it on stage at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, where she’d been scheduled to do a one-off show Dec. 29 — highly anticipated since it would have been her first since splitting with [...]

  • The Best Music Boxed Sets of

    The 10 Best Music Boxed Sets of 2018

    “Out with the old, in with the new” is a great motto for a new year… and one that those of us who love archival music releases try to pay as little attention to as possible. If you have some gift cards burning a hole in your wallet, now is a good time to circle [...]

  • Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert to Be

    Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert to Be Held at Original Site

    As anticipated, a three-day event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the legendary Woodstock Music & Arts Festival will take place August 15-17 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on the site of the original event. The venue will produce the event along with Live Nation Concerts and the brand communications agency INVNT. Described [...]

  • Cher - 2018 Kennedy Center Honoree2018

    Adam Lambert Brings Cher to Tears With Moving Version of 'Believe' (Watch)

    One of several highlights of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, which aired on CBS on Dec. 26, was Adam Lambert’s moving tribute to Cher. The “American Idol” alum and current Queen frontman delivered a slowed down version of Cher’s 1998 song “Believe,” which prompted the 72-year-old singer and actress to wipe tears from her eyes [...]

  • Adam Bravin, Bryan Rabin

    Giorgio's Nightclub to Make Palm Springs Film Festival Debut at Mr. Lyons

    Giorgio’s is heading to the desert. Bryan Rabin and Adam Bravin will transform the iconic Mr. Lyons in Palm Springs into their legendary Giorgio’s discotheque following the opening night gala of the Palms Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 3. “We have been looking for the right opportunity to bring Giorgio’s to the desert,” Rabin [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad