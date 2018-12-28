Ariana Grande Cancels Las Vegas Show, Citing Illness

Ariana Grande may be celebrating the run-up to New Year’s Eve with bed rest. One thing is certain: She won’t be spending it on stage at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, where she’d been scheduled to do a one-off show Dec. 29 — highly anticipated since it would have been her first since splitting with fiancée Pete Davidson and releasing the massive singles “Thank U, Next” and “Imagine.”

“Vegas, I’m currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won’t be able to see you this weekend,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I love you and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to u next year.”

TMZ was first with news of the cancellation, reporting that she’d been battling bronchitis all week and was not expected to recover in time for the Saturday show at the hotel’s Chelsea Theatre. The Cosmopolitan confirmed in a statement that the concert was off “due to unforeseeable health reasons,” adding that they expected to reschedule the date but were offering full refunds in the meantime. A spokesperson for Grande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Las Vegas show was the only one Grande had scheduled before her tour officially kicks off in Albany, NY on March 18.