Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence About Mac Miller’s Death

On Friday, a week after Mac Miller was found dead of an apparent drug overdose, Ariana Grande took to Instagram to post a message about her former boyfriend of two years. The message comes accompanied by a brief video of her filming him while the two of them are laughing. (She posted a photograph of him last weekend, with no caption.)

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

The two were friends and collaborators for years — first working together on Grande’s hit “The Way” — before officially becoming a couple in 2016. They performed together at Grande’s One Love Manchester concert in May of last year — a benefit for people injured during the terrorist attack on her concert in the city — and were seen together in March at Madonna’s Oscar afterparty.

However, reports say they split the following month. While conflicting schedules were blamed, reports emerged that Grande was concerned over Miller’s substance abuse; he was arrested for DUI the following month.

Related Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance Ariana Grande Was 'an Unbelievably Stabilizing Force' for Mac Miller, Says Friend

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” Grande wrote of Miller on Instagram after the split. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us! … Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you.”

Within weeks, Grande had begun dating Pete Davidson, and the pair confirmed their engagement in June.

However, Grande responded angrily to a tweet from a fan positing that her breakup with Miller led to his DUI.

““How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them,” she wrote, noting that only one song on Miller’s “Divine Feminine” was directly about her. “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. … I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his sh—together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that.”