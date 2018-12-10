Ariana Grande Adds Multiple Dates to ‘Sweetener’ Tour

Ariana Grande has added multiple dates to her “Sweetener” world tour, which is scheduled to launch in March. Second arena shows have been added in major cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Miami.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is slated to begin March 18 in Albany, NY and wrap in Toronto on June 26. Fifth Harmony’s Normani and Social House will also perform on each stop.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Grande received two Grammy Award nominations on Friday: Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sweetener” and Best Pop Solo Performance for the album’s “God Is a Woman.” While the tour bears the name of that album, Grande has been hard at work on a new album, which she says will be called “Thank U … Next,” the smash single she released just two months after “Sweetener” dropped. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and broke Spotify’s record for most streams by a female artist in a single week.

The tour dates appear below; international tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

THE SWEETENER WORLD TOUR

*New dates bolded

March 18 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

March 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

March 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

March 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

March 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

March 28 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

March 30 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

April 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

April 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 8 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

April 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

April 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

April 17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

April 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

April 20 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

April 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 25 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

April 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

April 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

May 2 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

May 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 6 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

May 7 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

May 28 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

May 29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

May 31 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

June 1 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

June 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

June 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

June 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

June 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

June 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena