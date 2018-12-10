Ariana Grande Adds Multiple Dates to ‘Sweetener’ Tour

Ariana Grande has added multiple dates to her “Sweetener” world tour, which is scheduled to launch in March. Second arena shows have been added in major cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Miami.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour is slated to begin March 18 in Albany, NY and wrap in Toronto on June 26. Fifth Harmony’s Normani and Social House will also perform on each stop.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 14 at 10 a.m. local time.
Grande received two Grammy Award nominations on Friday: Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sweetener” and Best Pop Solo Performance for the album’s “God Is a Woman.” While the tour bears the name of that album, Grande has been hard at work on a new album, which she says will be called “Thank U … Next,” the smash single she released just two months after “Sweetener” dropped. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and broke Spotify’s record for most streams by a female artist in a single week.
The tour dates appear below; international tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
THE SWEETENER WORLD TOUR
*New dates bolded
March 18 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
March 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
March 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
March 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
March 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
March 28 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
April 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
April 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
April 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center
April 8 – Chicago, IL – United Center
April 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
April 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
April 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
April 17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
April 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
April 20 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
April 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
April 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
April 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
May 2 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
May 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
May 6 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
May 7 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
May 28 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
May 29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
May 31 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
June 1 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
June 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
June 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
June 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
June 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
June 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
June 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
June 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
June 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
June 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
June 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
June 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
June 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena