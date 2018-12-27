×
Tyler Perry to Host Aretha Franklin Tribute Special for CBS, Recording Academy

Cynthia Littleton

Aretha Franklin Clinton inauguration
CREDIT: AMY SANCETTA/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Filmmaker Tyler Perry is set to host a concert tribute to Aretha Franklin that will air as a special next year on CBS.

“Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul” will be taped Jan. 13 at the Shrine Auditorium. Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, BeBe Winans, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe and SZA are among the performers set to take part.

Franklin, an 18-time Grammy winner, died in August at age 76. “Aretha!” is a joint effort of CBS, the Recording Academy, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and music mogul Clive Davis.

“This special will celebrate Aretha Franklin’s numerous accomplishments as an entertainment icon, singer, songwriter, pianist, actress and civil rights activist,” said Jack Sussman, CBS’ exec VP of specials, music and live events. “Aretha had an incredible effect on humanity and music with her indomitable spirit and grace. We look forward to honoring this music legend with numerous performers who all admire and respect the Queen of Soul.”

Ken Ehrlich, who is exec producing the special with Davis, said the focus will be on highlighting “the remarkable musical and cultural accomplishments of the Queen of Soul through her own words and music as well as through the performances of an amazing group of musical artists who will gather to celebrate her amazing musical heritage.”

Added Davis: “Aretha was more than the Queen of Soul; she was a national treasure. This unique concert — featuring many of today’s greatest artists — will celebrate Aretha in a spectacular manner befitting her once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

