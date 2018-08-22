You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aretha Franklin Streams, Sales Soar in the Days After Her Death

Not surprisingly, "Respect" leads the way.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at Radio City Music Hall, during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, in New YorkAPTOPIX 2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our lives" Premiere, New York, USA - 19 Apr 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Not surprisingly, sales and streams for Aretha Franklin’s dozens of albums and hundreds of songs soared in the days after her death on Aug. 16.

According to BuzzAngle Music, her song streams rocketed some 1,452% on the day of her death to just over 26 million total, while her album sales climbed 1,362% on the day of her death to just over 21,000 — a solid figure in the age of streaming. From Thursday through the end of the surveyed period on Sunday, she was the top-selling artist with more than 45,000 total album sales, and the fourth most-streamed artist with 57 million song streams.

The top-streamed song, not surprisingly, was the Queen of Soul’s legendary anthem, the Otis Redding-penned 1968 hit “Respect,” with 4,987,752 streams, with “I Say a Little Prayer,” from the same year, not far behind with 4,076,003. (Interestingly, both songs were originally hits for other artists — Redding and Dionne Warwick, respectively — yet Franklin indisputably made them her own.)

The top-selling album was the near-definitive 1985 collection of hits from her long stint with Atlantic Records, “30 Greatest Hits,” with 22,251 units sold in those four days.

Top Aretha Franklin Songs Streamed between 8/16/18 – 8/20/18 Total Streams
Respect 4,987,752
I Say A Little Prayer 4,076,003
Chain Of Fools 2,602,926
(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman 2,400,327
Think 1,791,244
Ain’t No Way 1,745,226
Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do) 1,704,493
I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You) 1,677,077
Bridge Over Troubled Water 1,507,578
Rock Steady 1,388,776
Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) 1,187,264
[You Make Me Feel Like] A Natural Woman [Mono Single Version] 1,179,792
Something He Can Feel 1,163,345
DO RIGHT WOMAN – DO RIGHT MAN 1,140,940
BABY, I LOVE YOU 1,055,258
Dr. Feelgood (Love Is A Serious Business) 926,041
A Rose Is Still A Rose 922,671
Freeway Of Love 842,953
Don’t Play That Song 825,774
Son of a Preacher Man 808,822

 

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Music

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad