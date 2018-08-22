Aretha Franklin Streams, Sales Soar in the Days After Her Death

Not surprisingly, sales and streams for Aretha Franklin’s dozens of albums and hundreds of songs soared in the days after her death on Aug. 16.

According to BuzzAngle Music, her song streams rocketed some 1,452% on the day of her death to just over 26 million total, while her album sales climbed 1,362% on the day of her death to just over 21,000 — a solid figure in the age of streaming. From Thursday through the end of the surveyed period on Sunday, she was the top-selling artist with more than 45,000 total album sales, and the fourth most-streamed artist with 57 million song streams.

The top-streamed song, not surprisingly, was the Queen of Soul’s legendary anthem, the Otis Redding-penned 1968 hit “Respect,” with 4,987,752 streams, with “I Say a Little Prayer,” from the same year, not far behind with 4,076,003. (Interestingly, both songs were originally hits for other artists — Redding and Dionne Warwick, respectively — yet Franklin indisputably made them her own.)

The top-selling album was the near-definitive 1985 collection of hits from her long stint with Atlantic Records, “30 Greatest Hits,” with 22,251 units sold in those four days.