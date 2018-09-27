You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aretha Franklin to Be Honored With American Music Awards Tribute

Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans are set to perform; Rickey Minor serves as musical director.

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
A person holds a program during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76Aretha Franklin, Detroit, USA - 31 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Paul Sancya/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Aretha Franklin will be honored with a special tribute at the 2018 American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and broadcasting live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

Soul and gospel stars Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans will headline the evening with a group performance honoring the late Queen of Soul’s iconic gospel album, “Amazing Grace.” Composer and producer Rickey Minor has signed on as musical director for the tribute.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the American Music Awards, dick clark productions and American Music Awards producer, Larry Klein, for honoring Aretha Franklin with a musical tribute for this year’s broadcast,” said Sabrina Owens, Franklin’s niece and executor of the Aretha Franklin Estate, in a statement. “We still remember when Aretha won her first American Music Award in 1976 for Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B, and throughout the years, she went on to win five more awards and we will never forget when she hosted the show; as well as her memorable performances. Dick Clark helped to revolutionize American music, and along the way, Aretha Franklin was part of that revolution.”

Knight, a seven-time Grammy winner herself with No. 1 hits in the pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary categories, expressed her excitement to participate in the performance.

“It’s a blessing to be a part of this moving musical tribute to honor our late queen and sister, Aretha,” Knight said. “She was an icon and visionary, radiated light and love through all of her life’s work, and touched all of us through her incredible gift of music.”

Minor had similar sentiments to share, adding: “Aretha was the voice of a generation. She transcended racial barriers by reaching into the depths of her soul and taking us on a journey with every note she sang. Her spirit will live forever in her music.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Music

  • A person holds a program during

    Aretha Franklin to Be Honored With American Music Awards Tribute

    Aretha Franklin will be honored with a special tribute at the 2018 American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and broadcasting live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Soul and gospel stars Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans will headline […]

  • Awkwafina Seth Meyers

    Awkwafina, Seth Meyers to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

    Aretha Franklin will be honored with a special tribute at the 2018 American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and broadcasting live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Soul and gospel stars Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans will headline […]

  • Nelly

    Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Nelly Dropped

    Aretha Franklin will be honored with a special tribute at the 2018 American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and broadcasting live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Soul and gospel stars Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans will headline […]

  • Demi Lovato Hous

    Demi Lovato Price Chops Laurel Canyon Contemporary

    Aretha Franklin will be honored with a special tribute at the 2018 American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and broadcasting live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Soul and gospel stars Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans will headline […]

  • A STAR IS BORN

    Lady Gaga Drops 'A Star Is Born' Single 'Shallow' (Watch)

    Aretha Franklin will be honored with a special tribute at the 2018 American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and broadcasting live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Soul and gospel stars Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans will headline […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad