How to Watch Aretha Franklin’s Memorial Service Online

Aretha Franklin Clinton inauguration
CREDIT: AMY SANCETTA/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Aretha Franklin’s funeral will take place in her hometown of Detroit on Friday at the Greater Grace Temple — the same church where Franklin sang at Rosa Parks’ funeral in 2005.

For coverage of the funeral, the Associated Press will livestream the invite-only funeral service starting at 10 a.m. ET/PT, and local Detroit TV stations will provide live coverage. ABC News Live will have live coverage starting at 10 a.m., while outlets like CNN, Fox News, MSNBC will air portions of the service.

The lineup of performers will include Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Hudson, who both sang at Michael Jackson’s funeral in 2009, along with Chaka Khan, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday, Fantasia, a number of gospel singers and Franklin’s son Edward. The full program for the ceremony appears below.

Besides performers, speakers at the funeral include former president Bill Clinton, Clive Davis, Smokey Robinson, reverends Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, Cicely Tyson, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Franklin’s body lay in repose Tuesday and Wednesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit, with public viewings on both days, and she will be entombed alongside family members at Woodlawn Cemetery in the area.

