You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aretha Franklin Died on Same Day as Elvis Presley

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Queen and King have something else in common.

Aretha Franklin, who passed away Thursday following a battle with pancreatic cancer, died on the 41st anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death.

Presley a.k.a. “The King” died suddenly in 1977 at the age of 42. He was found dead in his bathroom after suffering a heart attack at his Memphis home.

Franklin’s publicist confirmed the “Queen of Soul’s” passing in a statement: “We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

The “R.E.S.P.E.C.T” singer, who had reportedly been in hospice care for a week, was surrounded by friends and family at her home in Detroit when she died.

Franklin and Presley aren’t the only famous Americans to have died on Aug. 16. Babe Ruth aka ‘The Sultan of Swat,’ died on Aug. 16 in 1948. It’s also the day Madonna, the Queen of Pop, was born. She turned 60 on Thursday.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

More Music

  • Aretha Franklin Died on Same Day

    Aretha Franklin Died on Same Day as Elvis Presley

    The Queen and King have something else in common. Aretha Franklin, who passed away Thursday following a battle with pancreatic cancer, died on the 41st anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. Presley a.k.a. “The King” died suddenly in 1977 at the age of 42. He was found dead in his bathroom after suffering a heart attack […]

  • ARETHA FRANKLIN Rhythm and Blues singer

    An Aretha Franklin Appreciation: Why the Queen of Soul Will Rule Forever

    The Queen and King have something else in common. Aretha Franklin, who passed away Thursday following a battle with pancreatic cancer, died on the 41st anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. Presley a.k.a. “The King” died suddenly in 1977 at the age of 42. He was found dead in his bathroom after suffering a heart attack […]

  • Aretha Franklin

    Elton John Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Aretha Franklin

    The Queen and King have something else in common. Aretha Franklin, who passed away Thursday following a battle with pancreatic cancer, died on the 41st anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. Presley a.k.a. “The King” died suddenly in 1977 at the age of 42. He was found dead in his bathroom after suffering a heart attack […]

  • Aretha Franklin is an American Singer

    Remembering Aretha Franklin: Her Greatest Live Performances

    The Queen and King have something else in common. Aretha Franklin, who passed away Thursday following a battle with pancreatic cancer, died on the 41st anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. Presley a.k.a. “The King” died suddenly in 1977 at the age of 42. He was found dead in his bathroom after suffering a heart attack […]

  • Aretha Franklin

    Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, Dies at 76

    The Queen and King have something else in common. Aretha Franklin, who passed away Thursday following a battle with pancreatic cancer, died on the 41st anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. Presley a.k.a. “The King” died suddenly in 1977 at the age of 42. He was found dead in his bathroom after suffering a heart attack […]

  • John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Album to Get

    John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Album to Get Six-Disc Boxed Set Treament

    The Queen and King have something else in common. Aretha Franklin, who passed away Thursday following a battle with pancreatic cancer, died on the 41st anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. Presley a.k.a. “The King” died suddenly in 1977 at the age of 42. He was found dead in his bathroom after suffering a heart attack […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad