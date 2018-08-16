Aretha Franklin Died on Same Day as Elvis Presley

The Queen and King have something else in common.

Aretha Franklin, who passed away Thursday following a battle with pancreatic cancer, died on the 41st anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death.

Presley a.k.a. “The King” died suddenly in 1977 at the age of 42. He was found dead in his bathroom after suffering a heart attack at his Memphis home.

Franklin’s publicist confirmed the “Queen of Soul’s” passing in a statement: “We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

The “R.E.S.P.E.C.T” singer, who had reportedly been in hospice care for a week, was surrounded by friends and family at her home in Detroit when she died.

Franklin and Presley aren’t the only famous Americans to have died on Aug. 16. Babe Ruth aka ‘The Sultan of Swat,’ died on Aug. 16 in 1948. It’s also the day Madonna, the Queen of Pop, was born. She turned 60 on Thursday.

