Aretha Franklin ‘Celebration of Life’ to Feature Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Bill Clinton

Aretha Franklin’s “Celebration of Life” will feature a huge array of performers and speakers, a representative for the singer’s family announced today.

Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, and Pastor Shirley Caesar are among the artists expected to perform in tribute to the late Queen of Soul at her Celebration of Life, while former President Bill Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton, legendary singer Smokey Robinson, actress Cicely Tyson and Sony Music Chief Creative Officer Clive Davis are among the speakers.

The Celebration of Life will take place Friday, Aug. 31, at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

The Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA, will deliver Franklin’s eulogy. Bishop Charles H. Ellis, III, pastor of Greater Grace Temple, will serve as Officiant with the Rev. Robert Smith, Jr., Pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, as Co-Officiant for the homegoing service, which will be limited to family, friends, dignitaries and special guests.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit and other officials are also scheduled to speak.

A separate tribute show will take place on Thursday night at Detroit’s Chene Park, featuring Johnny Gill, the Four Tops and Gladys Knight, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Angie Stone and others. A complete list is available at the Detroit Free Press.

Franklin passed away on Aug. 16 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

RELATED VIDEO: