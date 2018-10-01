Apple Music, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Partner for Emerging Artist Program (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple Music is partnering with ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the second iteration of its “Up Next” program which showcases new and emerging artists.

The first group to be featured will be K-Pop dance act NCT 127, who perform on October 8. The previous season of “Up Next” featured Khalid, 6lack and Daniel Caesar, each Grammy-nominated, as well as Latin sensation Bad Bunny and Aria-winning Amy Shark.

The teaming includes the performance as well as creation of a custom content package, production of an audio EP from a bespoke live session and a filmed interview for Beats 1. In addition, the artist is upstreamed to music and video playlists promoting new acts.

In a recent report by Midia Research analyzing mid-year data in the music sector, Apple Music registered a two-point gain in market share, reaching 19% and 43.5 million subscribers. It added the second-highest number of subscribers: 9.2 million, with the United States being the key growth market. In the U.S., Apple Music is expected to soon overtake Spotify in terms of paid subscribers, and by some accounts it has already done so.

Apple Music named Oliver Schusser, who formerly served in a senior role in the company’s European operation, as its new head in April.