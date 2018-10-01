You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Music, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Partner for Emerging Artist Program (EXCLUSIVE)

The first group to be featured will be K-Pop dance act NCT 127, who perform on October 8.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
South Korean dance group 'NCT 127' members pose as they arrive before the finals of the annual K-Pop World Festival in Changwon Stadium, South Korea, 29 September 2017. About 130,000 people participating from 71 countries have taken part in preliminary contests from April to July 2017 and the selected 13 teams were invited for the K-Pop final competition.K-Pop World Festival 2017, Changwon, Korea - 29 Sep 2017
CREDIT: KIM HEE-CHUL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter

Apple Music is partnering with ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the second iteration of its “Up Next” program which showcases new and emerging artists.

The first group to be featured will be K-Pop dance act NCT 127, who perform on October 8. The previous season of “Up Next” featured Khalid, 6lack and Daniel Caesar, each Grammy-nominated, as well as Latin sensation Bad Bunny and Aria-winning Amy Shark.

The teaming includes the performance as well as creation of a custom content package, production of an audio EP from a bespoke live session and a filmed interview for Beats 1.  In addition, the artist is upstreamed to music and video playlists promoting new acts.

In a recent report by Midia Research analyzing mid-year data in the music sector, Apple Music registered a two-point gain in market share, reaching 19% and 43.5 million subscribers. It added the second-highest number of subscribers: 9.2 million, with the United States being the key growth market. In the U.S., Apple Music is expected to soon overtake Spotify in terms of paid subscribers, and by some accounts it has already done so.

Apple Music named Oliver Schusser, who formerly served in a senior role in the company’s European operation, as its new head in April.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Music

  • Sigur Ros Drummer Leaves Band After

    Sigur Ros Drummer Leaves Band After Sexual-Assault Allegations

    Apple Music is partnering with ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the second iteration of its “Up Next” program which showcases new and emerging artists. The first group to be featured will be K-Pop dance act NCT 127, who perform on October 8. The previous season of “Up Next” featured Khalid, 6lack and Daniel Caesar, each […]

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B Turns Herself In to Police Over Strip-Club Fight

    Apple Music is partnering with ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the second iteration of its “Up Next” program which showcases new and emerging artists. The first group to be featured will be K-Pop dance act NCT 127, who perform on October 8. The previous season of “Up Next” featured Khalid, 6lack and Daniel Caesar, each […]

  • South Korean dance group 'NCT 127'

    Apple Music, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Partner for Emerging Artist Program (EXCLUSIVE)

    Apple Music is partnering with ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the second iteration of its “Up Next” program which showcases new and emerging artists. The first group to be featured will be K-Pop dance act NCT 127, who perform on October 8. The previous season of “Up Next” featured Khalid, 6lack and Daniel Caesar, each […]

  • Twenty One Pilots, Killers, Muse to

    Twenty One Pilots, Killers, Muse to Perform at iHeart’s ALTer Ego Concert

    Apple Music is partnering with ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the second iteration of its “Up Next” program which showcases new and emerging artists. The first group to be featured will be K-Pop dance act NCT 127, who perform on October 8. The previous season of “Up Next” featured Khalid, 6lack and Daniel Caesar, each […]

  • Charles Aznavour Walk of Fame Honor

    Charles Aznavour, French-Armenian Singer-Songwriter-Actor, Dies at 94

    Apple Music is partnering with ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the second iteration of its “Up Next” program which showcases new and emerging artists. The first group to be featured will be K-Pop dance act NCT 127, who perform on October 8. The previous season of “Up Next” featured Khalid, 6lack and Daniel Caesar, each […]

  • Rocketman

    Watch Taron Egerton as Elton John in 'Rocketman' First Look

    Apple Music is partnering with ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the second iteration of its “Up Next” program which showcases new and emerging artists. The first group to be featured will be K-Pop dance act NCT 127, who perform on October 8. The previous season of “Up Next” featured Khalid, 6lack and Daniel Caesar, each […]

  • Bruce Springsteen Trump moron

    Bruce Springsteen Sits In for Surprise Set With Social D at Asbury Park Fest (Watch)

    Apple Music is partnering with ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the second iteration of its “Up Next” program which showcases new and emerging artists. The first group to be featured will be K-Pop dance act NCT 127, who perform on October 8. The previous season of “Up Next” featured Khalid, 6lack and Daniel Caesar, each […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad