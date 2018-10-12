You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amy Winehouse Hologram Live Tour Set for Late 2019

Todd Spangler

Amy Winehouse
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

British songstress Amy Winehouse, more than eight years after her death, will return to the stage in holographic form for a live tour set to launch toward the end of 2019.

Proceeds from the tour will go toward the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which is dedicated to drug and alcohol abuse awareness and prevention among young people. The six-time Grammy winner died on July 23, 2011, at age 27 in London after years of publicly battling drug and alcohol addiction.

The tour is being produced by BASE Hologram, which uses holographic film technology to produce live entertainment tours and attractions worldwide, in partnership with the Winehouse family.

The tour will featured digitally remastered arrangements of the British singer’s hits — including “Rehab,” “Back to Black” and “Valerie” — with Winehouse’s hologram backed by a live band, singers and “theatrical stagecraft,” according to BASE.

Mitch Winehouse, the late singer’s father, on Thursday tweeted his support of the project: “Our family is delighted to be teaming up with @BASEhologram to continue celebrating the life and work of Amy, with all proceeds of the tour, starting in late 2019, going to Amy’s Foundation to help even more young people in her name.”

“Amy was a powerhouse in every sense of the word,” Brian Becker, founder and CEO, BASE Entertainment and BASE Hologram, said in announcing the tour. “She played by her own rules, pioneered her own sense of style of music and because of that we know she is the perfect person to headline this type of project.”

L.A.-based BASE Hologram develops, produces, and distributes live entertainment and location-based productions worldwide that combine holographic cinema and mixed reality with live entertainment. The company’s current touring shows include “In Dreams: Roy Orbison – The Hologram Concert,” and “Callas in Concert” featuring famed opera singer Maria Callas as well as next year’s location-based project “Discoveries: Jack Horner’s World of Dinosaurs.”

Pictured: Amy Winehouse at the Virgin Mobile V Festival in Britain in August 2009

  • Amy Winehouse

    Amy Winehouse Hologram Live Tour Set for Late 2019

    Netflix, Tech Stocks Recover a Bit After Brutal Market Selloff

    Thrillist Staff Ratifies First Union Contract Through Writers Guild of America

    Sennheiser Is Embracing Magic Leap as a Gateway to Ambient Listening

    Magic Leap Plans to Use Location-Based Entertainment to Win Over Consumers

    Netflix App Revenue Soared 90% in Q2, Pulling in an Estimated $244 Million

    Apple Strikes Partnership With Genius on Lyrics, Apple Music Web Player

