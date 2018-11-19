×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Madison Square Garden Company Enlists Ami Patel for Senior Role at the Forum (EXCLUSIVE)

Named vice president of artist relations & VIP services, she arrives from iHeartMedia.

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: DEVIN STINSON

Ami Patel has been named vice president of artist relations & VIP services for the Forum in Inglewood, California, the Madison Square Garden Company announced today. Patel, who will oversee all internal and external ticketing, and on-site VIP and celebrity management for the 17,000-plus-capacity arena, arrives from iHeartMedia where she was director of national entertainment. She’ll report to Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president of MSG Live for The Madison Square Garden Company, and work closely with Rick Merrill, the Forum’s vp of arena operations, and Geni Lincoln, the Forum’s vp of concert bookings.

In addition to The Forum, the Madison Square Garden Company operates New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, among other venues. Additional MSG properties include the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA).

At iHeartMedia, Patel played a key role in such franchise events as the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Fiesta Latina in Miami and the national Jingle Ball Tour, working in event production and logistics; on-site artist relations; and local and national sponsorships and partnerships.

Said Pfeffer in announcing Patel’s hiring: “Ami will be a tremendous asset, bringing her strong background and deep relationships in music and live entertainment to the Forum as we continue to enhance and expand our artist relations and VIP services.”

“I am thrilled to join the incredible team at the Forum,” added Patel. “In my new role, I look forward to being part of the storied legacy of the Forum and contributing to the continued success of the leading destination for music and entertainment in Southern California.”

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Music

  • Ami Patel Joins Madison Square Garden

    Madison Square Garden Company Enlists Ami Patel for Senior Role at the Forum (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ami Patel has been named vice president of artist relations & VIP services for the Forum in Inglewood, California, the Madison Square Garden Company announced today. Patel, who will oversee all internal and external ticketing, and on-site VIP and celebrity management for the 17,000-plus-capacity arena, arrives from iHeartMedia where she was director of national entertainment. She’ll report […]

  • BTS 'Burn the Stage' Movie Becomes

    BTS Concert Movie Tops One Direction to Set Event-Cinema Admissions Record

    Ami Patel has been named vice president of artist relations & VIP services for the Forum in Inglewood, California, the Madison Square Garden Company announced today. Patel, who will oversee all internal and external ticketing, and on-site VIP and celebrity management for the 17,000-plus-capacity arena, arrives from iHeartMedia where she was director of national entertainment. She’ll report […]

  • Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested on Firearms and

    Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested on Firearms and Racketeering Charges

    Ami Patel has been named vice president of artist relations & VIP services for the Forum in Inglewood, California, the Madison Square Garden Company announced today. Patel, who will oversee all internal and external ticketing, and on-site VIP and celebrity management for the 17,000-plus-capacity arena, arrives from iHeartMedia where she was director of national entertainment. She’ll report […]

  • Columbia's Ayelet Schiffman Headed to Island

    Columbia's Ayelet Schiffman Headed to Island Records (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ami Patel has been named vice president of artist relations & VIP services for the Forum in Inglewood, California, the Madison Square Garden Company announced today. Patel, who will oversee all internal and external ticketing, and on-site VIP and celebrity management for the 17,000-plus-capacity arena, arrives from iHeartMedia where she was director of national entertainment. She’ll report […]

  • Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift Signs New Deal With Universal Music Group

    Ami Patel has been named vice president of artist relations & VIP services for the Forum in Inglewood, California, the Madison Square Garden Company announced today. Patel, who will oversee all internal and external ticketing, and on-site VIP and celebrity management for the 17,000-plus-capacity arena, arrives from iHeartMedia where she was director of national entertainment. She’ll report […]

  • Lady GagaGovernors Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles,

    Lady Gaga Still Not Back Home in Malibu After Fire

    Ami Patel has been named vice president of artist relations & VIP services for the Forum in Inglewood, California, the Madison Square Garden Company announced today. Patel, who will oversee all internal and external ticketing, and on-site VIP and celebrity management for the 17,000-plus-capacity arena, arrives from iHeartMedia where she was director of national entertainment. She’ll report […]

  • The crowd watch Coldplay perform. One

    Film Review: 'Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams'

    Ami Patel has been named vice president of artist relations & VIP services for the Forum in Inglewood, California, the Madison Square Garden Company announced today. Patel, who will oversee all internal and external ticketing, and on-site VIP and celebrity management for the 17,000-plus-capacity arena, arrives from iHeartMedia where she was director of national entertainment. She’ll report […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad