Madison Square Garden Company Enlists Ami Patel for Senior Role at the Forum (EXCLUSIVE)

Ami Patel has been named vice president of artist relations & VIP services for the Forum in Inglewood, California, the Madison Square Garden Company announced today. Patel, who will oversee all internal and external ticketing, and on-site VIP and celebrity management for the 17,000-plus-capacity arena, arrives from iHeartMedia where she was director of national entertainment. She’ll report to Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president of MSG Live for The Madison Square Garden Company, and work closely with Rick Merrill, the Forum’s vp of arena operations, and Geni Lincoln, the Forum’s vp of concert bookings.

In addition to The Forum, the Madison Square Garden Company operates New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, among other venues. Additional MSG properties include the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA).

At iHeartMedia, Patel played a key role in such franchise events as the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Fiesta Latina in Miami and the national Jingle Ball Tour, working in event production and logistics; on-site artist relations; and local and national sponsorships and partnerships.

Said Pfeffer in announcing Patel’s hiring: “Ami will be a tremendous asset, bringing her strong background and deep relationships in music and live entertainment to the Forum as we continue to enhance and expand our artist relations and VIP services.”

“I am thrilled to join the incredible team at the Forum,” added Patel. “In my new role, I look forward to being part of the storied legacy of the Forum and contributing to the continued success of the leading destination for music and entertainment in Southern California.”