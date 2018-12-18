×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘America’s Got Talent’ Rocker Courtney Hadwin Signs Record Deal

The singer will release music on Arista in partnership with Simon Cowell's Syco.

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All
Simon Cowell Courtney Hadwin
CREDIT: Courtesy of Syco Entertainment

“America’s Got Talent” rocker Courtney Hadwin has signed a deal with Arista Record in partnership with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music, the label announced today.

“It feels amazing to be joining Syco and I am super excited and feel so lucky,” said the native of Hartlepool in Northern England. “I’ve always wanted to work on original songs and to be able to do that with the support of Syco while staying true to myself and the music I like is a dream come true. I can’t thank them enough for giving me this chance.”

The 14-year old vocalist, who finished sixth in the competition and is set to compete on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” on NBC this January, is currently in the studio working on new music due to be released in 2019. Hadwin will join a who’s who of talent discovered by AGT judge Simon Cowell, who also helped catapult former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, AGT Season 11 winner Grace Vanderwaal, James Arthur, CNCO, Labrinth and more, to successful post-show careers.

“Courtney is an amazing artist,” said Cowell in a statement. “I will never forget her first audition on the show this year, and now we have the opportunity to work with her alongside Arista — it’s fantastic. We are all really excited about her future.“

Related

David Massey, pesident of Arista, a Sony Music label, described Hadwin as “an exceptional talent with a voice and spirit well beyond her years. You can expect the unexpected with Courtney, and the entire Arista team looks forward to championing this next phase of her career alongside Syco Entertainment.”

Hadwin wowed audiences week after week beginning with the moment Howie Mandel gifted her with a Golden Buzzer just after her full-throated audition of “Hard to Handle.” Mandel immediately compared her to the late Janis Joplin. That audition was watched by more than 11 million TV viewers, and within a week it had been viewed more than 130 million times online. It now has over 250 million views.

Cowell was enthralled, exclaiming “Bloody, Hell!” shortly after Hadwin dropped to her knees. “You are like a lion.”

Hadwin, who made the finals on the ITV program “The Voice Kids,” lived up to the Joplin comparison with performances of Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild,” Tina Turner’s “River Deep Mountain High,” and the high watermark of sharing the stage with The Struts for their hit, “Could Have Been Me,” followed by a chaser of Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.”

“Courtney is a force of nature,” said Tyler Brown, Managing Director of Syco Music.  “When she hits the stage there is no one like her in the world. A unique and exciting talent. We can’t wait to hear the music she’s going to create over the coming years.”

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Music

  • Simon Cowell Courtney Hadwin

    'America's Got Talent' Rocker Courtney Hadwin Signs Record Deal

    “America’s Got Talent” rocker Courtney Hadwin has signed a deal with Arista Record in partnership with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music, the label announced today. “It feels amazing to be joining Syco and I am super excited and feel so lucky,” said the native of Hartlepool in Northern England. “I’ve always wanted to work on original [...]

  • Watch Skylar Grey Reenact 'Aquaman' Kiss

    Watch Skylar Grey Reenact 'Aquaman' Kiss Scene With Fiance

    The melody from “Everything I Need,” the song Skylar Grey penned for “Aquaman” is used in the scene — spoiler alert — in which the titular hero (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) kiss while an epic battle rages on around them. Grey and her fiance Elliott Taylor reenacted the kiss in a somewhat similar [...]

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    More Celebrities File Suits Against Epic Games, 2K Over 'Fortnite,' 'NBA 2K' Dance Emotes

    Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, and Instagram star Backpack Kid are all filing complaints against Epic Games and Take-Two Interactive over dance emotes in “Fortnite” and “NBA 2K,” the law firm representing them told Variety on Monday. 2 Milly filed his suit against Epic Games earlier this month. It claims the game developer [...]

  • Kendrick Lamar Childish Gambino Ariana Grande

    The Best Music Videos of 2018 (Watch)

    In 2018, more than 35 years after the music video became an art form, they continued to evolve. This year we saw clips with incisive cultural commentary (Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”), wildly creative and at times disturbing imagery (Tierra Whack’s “Whack World”), and of course a number of celebrity-studded outings (Drake’s “Nice for What?” [...]

  • Ed Sheeran Shape of You

    Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit Top Shazam’s 2018 Year-End Lists

    Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato’s song “Solo” was the most-Shazamed song and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” was the longest running No. 1 track on the service’s global charts, the company revealed today in its year-end lists. Nicky Jam and J Balvin’s “X” was the No. 2 most-Shazamed song and Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” [...]

  • Soulja Boy felony gun possession

    Soulja Boy Wants To Build Esports Teams For 'Fortnite', 'Overwatch'

    Rapper Soulja Boy is interested in starting up his own esports franchise, as related to TMZ. Soulja Boy, who recently launched the “SouljaGame Console,” what appeared to be one of several cheap emulator consoles that could be purchased at retailers such as Amazon and Ali Express, is looking to enlist personalities like Ninja for his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad