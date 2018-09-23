Has ‘America’s Got Talent’ Standout Courtney Hadwin Already Signed a Record Deal?

Is Simon Cowell looking to sign “America’s Got Talent” finalist Courtney Hadwin to a record deal?

Several news outlets, including the U.K.’s Daily Mail, are reporting that Cowell — formerly of “American Idol” and a current judge on “AGT” as well as “X Factor U.K.” — is looking to add the 14-year old rocker to his artist roster at Syco Entertainment, which includes “AGT” season 11 winner Grace Vanderwall.

While a representative for Cowell would not comment on whether a signing is in the works, the spokesperson did confirm that the teen vocalist, who finished sixth in the competition and was eliminated on Sept. 19, met with Cowell the day after the Sept. 20 finale at his house. This news comes on the heels of the announcement that Hadwin will join the season 13 AGT winner, magician Shin Lin, in Las Vegas.

Hadwin wowed audiences week after week beginning with the moment Howie Mandel gifted her with a Golden Buzzer just after her full-throated audition of “Hard to Handle.” Mandel immediately compared her to the late Janis Joplin.

Cowell was immediately enthralled, exclaiming “Bloody, Hell!” shortly after Hadwin dropped to her knees. “You are like a lion.”

Hadwin, who made the finals on the ITV program “The Voice Kids,” lived up to the Joplin comparison with performances of Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild,” Tina Turner’s “River Deep Mountain High,” and the high watermark of sharing the stage with The Struts for their hit, “Could Have Been Me” followed by a chaser of Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.”

Cowell clearly sees a future for the young Brit, calling her a “trendsetter.”