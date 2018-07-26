Amber Rose Says Gwyneth Paltrow Is ‘Becky With the Good Hair’

Model and music muse Amber Rose claims that actress Gwyneth Paltrow is behind the secret identity of “Becky with the good hair,” Jay-Z’s mysterious alleged mistress whom Beyonce references in the “Lemonade” track “Sorry.”

Speaking to former “Hills” cast members Spencer and Heidi Pratt on an episode of their podcast “Make Speidi Famous Again,” Rose made the revelation. The lyrics to the song include the lines: “They sneaking out the back door / He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.”

“I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair,’” Rose said. “I really feel like she’s she’s the one who was, like, f—ing Jay-Z.”

While speculative, Rose had her theory: She referenced Paltrow and Beyonce’s public friendship, noting how the two aren’t seen together very often anymore. She said the timing makes sense as well, as “Sorry” came out shortly after the Goop CEO filed for divorce from her former husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

“They were like friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyonce anymore,” Rose said. “But Beyonce’s still with Jay.”

When “Lemonade” was released in April 2016, the lyrics from “Sorry” immediately sparked widespread discussion all over social media and even made its way into the mainstream press.

Other highlights from the “Speidi” podcast include Rose, who famously dated Kanye West and shares a son with rapper Wiz Khalifa, revealing her admiration for Taylor Swift. “Taylor’s f—ing dope,” said Rose. “This b— can write and sing – and the words! I’m like, ‘I can relate to her.’ I’ve been slut shamed all over the place. Everyone’s like, ‘You can’t keep a man. You’re this and that.’ All the tabloids, you know, ‘Here goes Amber playing the victim again.’ I’m like, ‘Dude! She’s my f—ing twin!’”

“Make Speidi Famous Again” is part of the PodcastOne network which currently hosts more than 200 podcasts featuring such hosts as Adam Carolla, Shaquille O’Neal and Steve Austin, among many others.

