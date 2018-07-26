Amber Rose Says Gwyneth Paltrow Is ‘Becky With the Good Hair’

Has the mystery of Beyonce's "Lemonade" track "Sorry" been solved?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Amber Rose
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Model and music muse Amber Rose claims that actress Gwyneth Paltrow is behind the secret identity of “Becky with the good hair,” Jay-Z’s mysterious alleged mistress whom Beyonce references in the “Lemonade” track “Sorry.”

Speaking to former “Hills” cast members Spencer and Heidi Pratt on an episode of their podcast “Make Speidi Famous Again,” Rose made the revelation. The lyrics to the song include the lines: “They sneaking out the back door / He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.”

“I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair,’” Rose said. “I really feel like she’s she’s the one who was, like, f—ing Jay-Z.”

While speculative, Rose had her theory: She referenced Paltrow and Beyonce’s public friendship, noting how the two aren’t seen together very often anymore. She said the timing makes sense as well, as “Sorry” came out shortly after the Goop CEO filed for divorce from her former husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

“They were like friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyonce anymore,” Rose said. “But Beyonce’s still with Jay.”

When “Lemonade” was released in April 2016, the lyrics from “Sorry” immediately sparked widespread discussion all over social media and even made its way into the mainstream press.

Rose is currently promoting a new line of vaporizer pens. In partnership with KandyPens, the Amber Rose Collection is touted by the company as “the biggest endorsement deal to date in the cannabis industry.” The vaporizer, which comes in a champagne leather case with gold trim, retails for $148.

Other highlights from the “Speidi” podcast include Rose, who famously dated Kanye West and shares a son with rapper Wiz Khalifa, revealing her admiration for Taylor Swift. “Taylor’s f—ing dope,” said Rose. “This b— can write and sing – and the words! I’m like, ‘I can relate to her.’ I’ve been slut shamed all over the place. Everyone’s like, ‘You can’t keep a man. You’re this and that.’ All the tabloids, you know, ‘Here goes Amber playing the victim again.’ I’m like, ‘Dude! She’s my f—ing twin!’”

“Make Speidi Famous Again” is part of the PodcastOne network which currently hosts more than 200 podcasts featuring such hosts as Adam Carolla, Shaquille O’Neal and Steve Austin, among many others.

Listen to the episode below:

  • Gwyneth Paltrow and Amber Rose

    Amber Rose Says Gwyneth Paltrow Is 'Becky With the Good Hair'

  • Amazon Music Unlimited logo

    Amazon Adds Casting to Alexa Devices, Starting With Amazon Music

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Hits 83 Million Premium Subs in Q2, as Net Loss Doubles

  • Sweetheart of the Rodeo

    Concert Review: Ex-Byrds Deliver Stirring 'Sweetheart of the Rodeo' Tribute

  • Patrick Williams Dead: TV Composer Was

    Patrick Williams, Emmy-Winning TV Composer, Dies at 79

  • Hans Zimmer90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals,

    Composer Hans Zimmer to Keynote VIEW Conference (EXCLUSIVE)

  • DJ Khaled at home in Beverly

    DJ Khaled to Perform at Overwatch League Grand Finals

