Booking Agent Allan Bregman Dies at 92

Allan Bregman, a booking agent and talent manager who represented the likes of the King family, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, died Sept. 25 in La Quinta, Calif. He was 92.

Bregman grew up in the neighboring town of Lorain before graduating from Ohio State University and joining the Merchant Marines in 1944. It was there that he discovered his passion for entertainment, joining the navy band and eventually starting his own theatrical agency in 1950.

Later in 1955, Bregman began managing guest appearances for a variety of shows including “The Perry Como Show,” “The Steve Allen Show” and several NBC specials, alongside a stint as executive producer for “The Soupy Sales Show” in 1957.

Eight years later Bregman became the vice president of Ashley Famous Agency where he signed and represented the King Family, Little Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson and the Miracles before moving to Marquee Enterprises by 1975. Just a year later, he joined the Nederlander Organization where he booked Broadway productions and talent across 32 theaters in the United States and England, the including Neil Diamond, Bette Midler, Johnny Mathis, the police, Cher, Celine Dion and Aerosmith.

In 1983 Bregman joined Caesar’s World Productions as the president/national entertainment director, booking showrooms and expanding its “Concerts Under the Stars” series. Later on he discovered the traveling circus group Cirque du Soleil and consulted for magician Lance Burton.

Bregman is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jewel, his daughter Jacqueline Carrie Bregman, his son Steven Bregman, his daughter-in-law Christin, and his three grandchildren, Alexandra, Tarn, and Sorelle. A memorial service will be held in 2019 and donations can be made to the Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation or the Stroke Recovery Center of Palm Springs.