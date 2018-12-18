×
‘Alita: Battle Angel’ to Feature New Song by Dua Lipa

The Robert Rodriguez film opens on Valentine's Day.

Dua LipaVariety Hitmakers Brunch, Portraits, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Robert Rodriguez’s “Alita: Battle Angel” will feature a new song by Dua Lipa. “Swan Song,” co-written by Justin Tranter, Kennedi Lykken, Mattias Larsson, Robin Fredriksson and Tom Holkenborg (aka Junkie XL), in addition to Dua Lipa, will drop ahead of the film’s U.S. opening on Feb. 14.

The Twentieth Century Fox action-adventure movie was produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau (“Avatar”) and tells the story of Alita, played by Rosa Salazar, who awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, according to a synopsis. The film co-stars Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali and Keean Johnson. The screenplay was written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis, based upon the graphic novel (“Manga”) series “GUNNM”  by Yukito Kishiro.

Said Landau in announcing Lipa’s participation: “From the moment we saw her video for ‘New Rules,’ we knew that Dua Lipa would be the perfect artist to do a song for ‘Alita: Battle Angel.’ She has the kick-ass strength, power and attitude in her performances that Alita embodies in the movie. Jim, Robert and I are thrilled to have her onboard and are confident she will make ‘Swan Song’ the perfect inspiring and empowering anthem for our film.”

“I am intrigued at both Alita herself, and the amazing team of creators that came together to make this movie possible,” added Lipa. “I see a little of myself in her, in both her badass spirit and our shared haircut. Alita is all about empowerment and standing up for who you are, which are two things that resonate with me.”

