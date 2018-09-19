You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

iHeartMedia Exec VP Alissa Pollack Adds Global Music Strategy to Expanded Role

By
Variety Staff

Alissa Pollack and Sabrina Carpenter
iHeartMedia’s Alissa Pollack has a new title: exec VP of global music marketing and strategy. The latter is part of an expanded role for the radio veteran, and includes oversight of partnerships between artists, brands and advertisers. Pollack will work closely with iHeartRadio brand managers as well as the national programming team to create and plan strategic roll-outs. She’ll also continue her supervision of data-driven platforms Mediabase, M-Score, RatetheMusic and BuzzAngle Music.

Since joining iHeart 24 years ago, Pollack (pictured above with Sabrina Carpenter) has guided artist relations for more than 5,000 Premiere Networks affiliates as well as the iHeartRadio Digital and Podcast teams. Among Pollack’s credits are successful campaigns for Katy Perry, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, twenty-one pilots, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Post Malone, NF, Bazzi, Marshmello, Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha.

Pollack also serves on the Board of MusiCares, Musicians on Call and the Executive Board of the Music and Entertainment Committee for City of Hope. In May, Pollack was honored by Musicians On Call with the Leadership in Music award at the organization’s “A Night To Celebrate The Healing Power of Music” event. Pollack also launched the Jason Pollack Bedside Performance Program, which, since its creation in 2014, has organized more than 8,500 performances at City of Hope in Los Angeles.

