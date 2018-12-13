×
Alison Wenham Steps Down as CEO of WIN

Variety Staff

After 12 years at the helm of the Worldwide Independent Network, a global trade organization for the independent music industry, Alison Wenham is stepping down as Chief Executive, it was announced today.

Prior to joining WIN full time in 2016 Alison was CEO of The Association of Independent Music (AIM), which she started in 1999.  WIN was also set up under Alison’s leadership initially as an informal global network in 2006, and over the years, often in collaboration with the independent music collective Merlin, the organizations have advanced the interests of indies worldwide via market reports, work with collection societies and other efforts.

Beggars Group founder Martin Mills, current WIN Chairman, said “Alison has been a force of nature for all of us, and a central factor in indies being able to compete worldwide with companies many times their size. As she moves on, she leaves us strong and thriving, and looking forward to many fruitful seasons. For that we are eternally grateful to her.”

A2IM CEO Richard James Burgess said, “From heading up AIM to her leadership at WIN, Alison Wenham has played an integral part in representing not only British independent music, but independent music worldwide.”

Wenham said, “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to devote two decades of my life and career to helping ensure the stability and continued growth of the independent music sector. Since launching AIM in 1999 I have stood shoulder to shoulder with amazing friends and colleagues as, together, we set out and then delivered a new era of respect for the role and importance of the sector. We changed attitudes towards the sector across the world, and ensured that independent music copyrights are now recognized and valued.  I am immensely proud of all we have achieved in that time and independent music will remain a passion of mine. I have decided, however, that the time is now right, with the organization in good health, to step down from my position at WIN. I want to thank everybody I have worked with over the years for their incredible support.”

 

